"Giannis nepotism ruining the team": Fans strongly react to Bucks possibly waiving Andre Jackson Jr. to keep Thanasis Antetokounmpo on roster 

It was recently reported that the Milwaukee Bucks signed Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a $2.9 million contract. This move may have been an indirect way of letting the fans know that All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will remain with the team. All summer long, there were speculations about Giannis potentially requesting a trade.With his brother returning to the team, there's a belief among fans that the Greek Freak will stay. But there isn't any assurance of that since neither the team nor Giannis has addressed it.However, NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that to accommodate the older Antetokounmpo, the Bucks may be making a roster move. They could waive Andre Jackson Jr. to make more space in the roster.&quot;Since other organizations know that the Bucks need to clear a roster spot, it will be virtually impossible for them to receive value in return for a player like Jackson or another minimum-contract-like player. That is why Jackson is a potential player who could be waived by the Bucks after signing Antetokounmpo,&quot; Siegel reported.Fans online strongly reacted to the report. Here are some of their reactions to the current situation in Milwaukee.&quot;Giannis nepotism ruining the team smh,&quot; a fan said.Depressed Celtics Fan @Banner19otwLINK@TheDunkCentral @BrettSiegelNBA Giannis nepotism ruining the team smh&quot;Lmao Giannis got the Bucks in a chokehold,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;waiving a promising young player to sign a nepotism bum is insane,&quot; one fan said.Others didn't have strong feelings against the potential move.&quot;Clearing roster space makes sense, but it's a tough call on Jackson Jr. Potential is one thing, but results matter,&quot; someone commented.Raffael @Raffaelweb3LINK@TheDunkCentral @BrettSiegelNBA Clearing roster space makes sense, but it's a tough call on Jackson Jr. Potential is one thing, but results matter.&quot;Interesting move from the Buxks,&quot; a comment read.&quot;They had to make room for Thanny,&quot; one fan pointed out.The team wants to keep its star happy, and many fans believe adding his older brother back is the way to do it.2021 NBA champion calls Giannis Antetokounmpo a part-owner of the BucksThe Milwaukee franchise may be doing everything it can to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. However, it has garnered some negative feedback from fans and players, especially after they added the older brother back to the roster.On the recent episode of the &quot;Club 520 Podcast,&quot; 2021 NBA champion Jeff Teague had an interesting comment about the Greek Freak. His comments stemmed from the news about Thanasis' return to the team.“I ain't going to never say he can't hoop though. Like, he deserves it, I mean, he could play in the NBA,” Teague said (3:50). “Obviously, you see his highlights, but you just wouldn't think… that. [Giannis a] part-owner. For sure, part-owner.”While Thanasis isn't a star player, his presence helps the nine-time All-Star to remain focused and be ready to be a leader for Milwaukee.