“Giannis is the new LeBron” - Kenyon Martin compares Giannis Antetokounmpo to LeBron James, says the Bucks star will be in MVP conversation every year 

Former NBA player Kenyon Martin has compared Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime to that of LeBron James.

Antetokounmpo has arguably been the most consistent player in the NBA since the 2018-19 campaign, when he won his first MVP award. He has won two MVPs and a Defensive Player of the Year award thus far and was able to add a championship to his trophy cabinet last season.

Kenyon Martin stated in a recent interview with Basketball News.com that the Milwaukee Bucks are the team to beat in the ongoing 2021-22 NBA season. When asked about the chances of Antetokounmpo producing yet another MVP-caliber year, Martin said:

"But if you ask me today, as we stand right before the All-Star break, I would have to say Milwaukee. No matter what their seed or where they are in the standings, they are the champions and they’re the team to beat."

He continued:

"Listen, Giannis is the new Lebron. He can be in the MVP convo every season. And the only reason you don’t give it to him is because someone else is playing out of their mind that season."

LeBron James has also been playing at a high level this season. However, he hasn't been as successful collectively in three of the last four campaigns.

The 37-year-old failed to lead the LA Lakers to the playoffs in 2019, won the title in 2020 and had to face a first-round exit in 2021. The Lakers are 26-31 thus far and are no longer regarded as hot favorites to win the title.

Will fans get to witness a Giannis Antetokounmpo-LeBron James showdown in the NBA Finals this year?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James have both been playing at a high level this year. The former is averaging 29 points, 11.2 rebounds and six assists per game, while the latter has tallied 29 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Antetokounmpo has had more success collectively, though, as the Bucks are seeded fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-22 record. Meanwhile, the Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference standings, 5.5 games behind the sixth spot.

The LA Lakers were among the top two favorites to win the championship this year, but those odds have changed drastically due to their poor performances.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks were ranked third by oddsmakers in the preseason behind the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers. However, they are now considered the favorites in the East again.

As things stand, Antetokounmpo may be heading to the NBA Finals again, but the same cannot be said about James. It will take a monumental effort from the Lakers to win the Western Conference and make a second NBA Finals appearance in three years.

Nevertheless, it's never ideal to count out a team with LeBron James in it. So there is a slim chance that fans may get to witness a Giannis-LeBron showdown in the NBA Finals.

