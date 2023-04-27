"Giannis is officially overrated" - Miami Heat fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks after elimination

The Miami Heat have stunned the NBA with a stirring 128-126 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami's upset win over Milwaukee marks just the sixth time in league history that the eighth seed has toppled the top-ranked regular-season team.

Heat fans couldn't resist trolling Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks after the Heat won:

"Giannis is officially overrated"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Owen @Owen4k @TheHoopCentral Bucks choked hard. They had 2 timeouts lmao. @TheHoopCentral Bucks choked hard. They had 2 timeouts lmao.

Adrian @AdriansFT 🤣 @TheHoopCentral Giannis is a fraudulent free throw merchant @TheHoopCentral Giannis is a fraudulent free throw merchant😭🤣

ໍ @supszns @TheHoopCentral GET READY TO GO TO CHINA GIANNIS AND ALL YOUR BROTHERS @TheHoopCentral GET READY TO GO TO CHINA GIANNIS AND ALL YOUR BROTHERS

For the second straight game, the Milwaukee Bucks blew a big lead in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat. The Bucks had a 14-point lead in Game 4 before a 30-13 run by the Heat pushed them to a 119-114 win.

More of the same endgame collapse happened to Milwaukee in Game 5, causing them to bow out of the series in humiliating fashion. The Bucks had a 102-86 lead entering the fourth quarter but were outscored 32-16 in the final period.

Milwaukee had a 117-113 lead with 13.2 seconds left when Gabe Vincent nailed a long three-pointer. The Bucks nearly turned it over twice in their next possession. Jrue Holiday's errant pass to Khris Middleton was almost stolen by Kyle Lowry.

The veteran point guard was called for a foul but the Heat challenged the call and the ruling was reversed. Only 6.0 seconds was left on the clock when a jump ball was called on center court.

Brook Lopez outjumped Bam Adebayo and tipped the ball to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who nearly threw the ball away. Khris Middleton saved the ball from going out of bounds and passed it to Jrue Holiday.

Holiday made only one of two free throws for a 118-116 Bucks lead with 2.1 seconds left in the game. Everyone at Fiserv Forum knew who the Miami Heat will go to to force overtime.

NBA @NBA



HE'S GOT 40 PTS. UNBELIEVABLE.



: NBA TV JIMMY BUTLER SENDS GAME 5 TO OTHE'S GOT 40 PTS. UNBELIEVABLE.: NBA TV JIMMY BUTLER SENDS GAME 5 TO OT 😱HE'S GOT 40 PTS. UNBELIEVABLE.📺: NBA TV https://t.co/x9AGDSlxpC

Jimmy Butler's undergoal stab, which the Bucks contested as an offensive foul by Butler against Pat Connaughton, extended the game by five more minutes. By then, momentum had already swung to the Miami Heat side.

The Miami Heat were the more poised team than the Milwaukee Bucks in the series

The Milwaukee Bucks still have the core of their 2021 championship team. And yet, the Miami Heat showed more composure in the series, particularly in the last two games.

Jimmy Butler's 56-point masterpiece in Game 4 was an example. "Jimmy Buckets" could hardly move in Game 3 after injuring his glute. He responded by putting on a show that will live in Miami Heat lore.

In a closeout game on the road, Butler and his teammates were once again up to the task. They survived a big fourth-quarter deficit with defense and timely baskets. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, looked rattled.

After Butler tied the game, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer did not call a timeout. When the Heat were in the middle of their crippling 13-0 run in Game 4, "Bud" also refused to regroup his troops.

Antetokounmpo's foul on Max Strus with 40.1 seconds left in overtime for three free throws was huge. Like his teammates and coach, the two-time MVP committed a few glaring mental mistakes.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Were we supposed to fear the deer? Oops. Were we supposed to fear the deer? Oops. https://t.co/ytQ7cTBKHt

The Miami Heat deserve to win and move on to the second round against the New York Knicks.

Also read: Skip Bayless compares Jimmy Butler to Michael Jordan following his 56-point performance

Poll : 0 votes