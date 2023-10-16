"GIANNIS OWNS HIM": NBA fans going nuts as Giannis Antetokounmpo throws down 2-handed slam in Anthony Davis' face

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo made his long-anticipated preseason debut against Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers on Sunday. The “Greek Freak” sat out in his team’s previous two games as he ramped up his conditioning. Antetokounmpo hasn’t played since the Bucks were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the playoffs last season. The two-time MVP reminded everyone why he remains one of the NBA’s best in his limited minutes against the Lakers.

Roughly four minutes into the game, Antetokounmpo already had a highlight reel. Against Davis, one of the game’s best defenders and rim protectors, he did this:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans quickly reacted to the play:

"GIANNIS OWNS HIM"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo received a short pass down the left block from former Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. The Lakers doubled-teamed the deadly sharpshooter from behind the arc, which forced “Dame” to pass the ball.

Antetokounmpo, though, was quickly met by Anthony Davis. A cutting Brook Lopez might have received the ball in the middle but Taurean Prince clogged the lane. The “Greek Freak,” seeing that a pass would not do, quickly pivoted to his left going towards the baseline.

Despite Anthony Davis right in his face, Giannis Antetokounmpo emphatically went up for a slam. Christian Wood, who helped double on Lillard at the start of the play, came to support Davis but couldn’t do anything with Antetokounmpo’s forceful dunk.

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP finished with 16 points on 7-10 shooting, including 1-1 from behind the arc. He added eight rebounds and one assist in just 15 minutes of action. Antetokounmpo looks explosive but the Milwaukee Bucks chose to considerably limit his playing time.

The basketball world finally saw Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard playing for the Milwaukee Bucks

The biggest trade in this offseason has undoubtedly been the Milwaukee Bucks’ acquisition of Damian Lillard in a three-team deal. Months after reportedly demanding a trade to the Miami Heat, Lillard was ultimately shipped to Milwaukee to play alongside Giannis Antetokoumpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

Lillard’s presence has made the Bucks the favorites, along with the Boston Celtics, to rule the East. The Antetokounmpo-Lillard 1-2 punch may arguably be the best in the NBA right now.

In just one preseason game, the two are starting their budding chemistry. It was a pass from Giannis Antetokounmpo that set up Damian Lillard’s first basket for his new team. Milwaukee Bucks' Adrian Griffin did not run too many Lillard-Antetokounmpo pick-and-roll plays. He’s likely saving it for games that matter.

Expand Tweet

Still, Bucks fans will be excited with the way the two played together. There were instances of “it’s-your-turn-my-turn” tendencies, but for the most part, they worked well. More playing time together will only enhance their comfort in playing around and for each other.