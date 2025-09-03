  • home icon
  "Giannis is their part-owner, man": 2021 NBA champ jokes about Giannis Antetokounmpo's influence after Bucks re-sign Thanasis

"Giannis is their part-owner, man": 2021 NBA champ jokes about Giannis Antetokounmpo's influence after Bucks re-sign Thanasis

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 03, 2025 14:06 GMT
(Source: Imagn)

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother, Thanasis, re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year, $2.9 million deal earlier this week. The move sparked plenty of chatter, with former Bucks guard and 2021 champion Jeff Teague joking that Giannis’ influence sealed the deal.

During an episode of his "Club 520" podcast, Teague offered his views on his former team's free agency signing, joking about Giannis' influence.

"Alright, we're talking about nepotism and that kind of stuff, but that boy was drafted too, he can hoop. I ain't never going to say he can't hoop," he said. "But without Giannis, you just wouldn't think (this would happen). Giannis is their part-owner, man."
Teague also quipped that the Bucks seemed to be reuniting their 2021 roster and jokingly offered to throw his own name into the mix.

"I see they are running that championship squad back, I might publish a highlight reel as well, run the band back," he said.

Giannis' future with the Bucks had been a topic of discussion at the start of free agency, especially after the waiver of Damian Lillard. However, since then, the Bucks have recruited heavily, bringing in Cole Anthony and Myles Turner to support the Greek star.

Thanasis’ signing is widely viewed as a move to keep Antetokounmpo content, though the Bucks also needed depth on the wings. For now, the brothers are suiting up together for Greece in the EuroBasket tournament, aiming to lead their country to a championship.

Jazz star claims Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence didn't change his team's plan for Greece in EuroBasket 2025

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently away on international duty with Greece as he hopes to add the EuroBasket title to his decorated resume. However, the team suffered its first defeat of the tourney against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last game, during which Antetokounmpo was sidelined with a knee injury.

However, Utah Jazz star Jusuf Nurkic claimed Bosnia didn't need to change their team plan despite Antetokounmpo's absence.

"I think it didn’t change a lot. We still had the same attachments to the defense or offense. Regardless who gonna play there, you have to have the same discipline," he expressed.

Despite the loss, Greece leads Group C while Bosnia and Herzegovina sits in fifth and will need to win its next game if they are to have a chance at qualifying for the Round of 16.

