  • "Giannis's version of Kawhi Asipiration deal": NBA fans react as Bucks sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother despite 0.6 ppg average in Greek league 

"Giannis's version of Kawhi Asipiration deal": NBA fans react as Bucks sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother despite 0.6 ppg average in Greek league 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 15, 2025 10:46 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls - Source: Getty
The Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to sign Alex Antetokounmpo has sparked a huge reaction in the NBA world. Instead of celebrating the rare moment of having three brothers on the same team, many fans are criticizing Giannis Antetokounmpo for allegedly using his influence unfairly.

Recently, Alex’s stats from his last season in the Greek League surfaced. He averaged 0.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game, shooting 16% from the field and just 6% from three in 18 games.

When those numbers came out, fans accused the Bucks of giving Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother a spot on the roster that he clearly didn’t deserve on the basis of merit.

“He could actually be worse than Thanasis 💔,” @FishMiddleton22 said.
“it's actually a disgrace this guy gets to call himself an nba player,” @JTSPECTOR wrote.
“Giannis's version of Kawhi's Aspiration deal. He's all about family but he's stingy asf, so this works out perfectly for him,” @Gordapple said.
“Giannis holding this team hostage. The front office does everything he wants and he’s still noncommittal. Sounds like Brett Favre,” @tony_brothers69 said.
“Giannis being able to get this man a two way puts him in the goat conversation without question,” @fro_kwon said.
“On God it’s atleast 10 highschool player that’s better than him right now,” @ThunderWavy said.
Before returning to Greece, Alex Antetokounmpo spent time in the G-League, playing for the Toronto 905 from 2021 to 2022 and the Wisconsin Herd from 2022 to 2024. Over 65 games in three seasons, he averaged 5.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo expresses desire to win 2nd title with Bucks

Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ elimination from the first round of the 2025 playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo made it clear that his priority at this stage of his career is winning more championships. He even hinted that he might consider leaving Milwaukee if that’s what it took to keep competing for titles.

Throughout the summer, rumors circulated about potential destinations, with multiple teams emerging as possible landing spots. But after months of uncertainty, Giannis has reiterated his commitment to the Bucks.

“I'm loyal. Milwaukee gave me everything,” Giannis said The 2night Show. “They changed my life and my family's life. I want to live in the moment. I want to win another championship with the Bucks."

Even with his loyalty to Milwaukee, questions about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s long-term future in the NBA remain. Reports suggest that his family has moved back to Athens, Greece, and there’s speculation that he might eventually join them soon.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Advait Jajodia


