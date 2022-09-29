“Giannis said the floor is not as spread so did Jokic…Michael Jordan's NBA, Magic Johnson's NBA” - NBA analyst comments on imperfect NBA standards as compared to other leagues, believes playing in NBA is easy

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Since Antetokounmpo arrived in 2013, he's been a rising star. When the talented forward isn't giving opposing NBA teams nightmares on the court, he can be found playing overseas in international competition.

Numerous NBA stars with international backgrounds have jumped at the opportunity to represent their home country in the offseason. Stars such as Giannis, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic have all played in the FIBA EuroBasket this offseason.

Some players have even suggested that the game overseas is more difficult than the NBA. Antetokounmpo shocked fans when he hinted that the NBA is easier than international play.

That's just what Antetokounmpo said during the Milwaukee Bucks' media day. The superstar forward went on to say that he believes the "game in Euorpe is way harder than the NBA." It's a statement that got the attention of numerous fans and analysts in the basketball world.

One of those was analyst Chris Broussard who went on to comment about the statement made by the Bucks star.

"If you listen to what they're saying. Giannis said the floor is not as spread, so did Jokic, right? It's not as spread out. So what they mean is there's more bodies in the paint. The floor over there is a little bit smaller, so obviously, it's not going to be as spread out and the three-point line is shorter, so the bodies aren't as far away from the basket.

"So what they're saying is there's more people in the lane. It's not as spread out as the NBA. It's more physical than the NBA, you gotta think more... Rob, call me crazy, but you know what that sounds like? The old NBA. Michael Jordan's NBA, Magic Johnson's NBA."

While the statement made by Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is sure to draw up a frenzy with NBA fans, he's not the only one that has gone on to say something similar. Both international superstars such as Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic have commented a similar reaction over the years. Even stars such as Damian Lillard and the late Kobe Bryant have talked about just how challenging the game of basketball can be overseas.

Players have often pointed at the FIBA rules and the overall physicality when it comes to the playing style overseas. After spending his offseason playing in the FIBA Eurobasket, Antetokounmpo will now be preparing to lead his Milwaukee Bucks team back into contention for a spot in the NBA Finals.

During his time representing Greece this summer, Antetokounmpo went on to post averages of 29.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

