“Giannis has surpassed him, Joel Embiid has surpassed him, Jokic has surpassed him” - Richard Jefferson says we need to see the aggressive version of 8-time All-Star, says the last 2 years have been ‘sad’

Laker Nation has consistently called out Anthony Davis for his role in the LA Lakers' struggles, and it looks like sports analyst Richard Jefferson shares the same sentiment.

The Lakers were a force in the 2019-20 season but have since followed that campaign with mediocre performances. In the 2020-21 season, they were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns and missed the playoffs completely this year.

Although injuries have played a role in their demise, they can perform a lot better with the talent on their roster. The Lakers formed a big three last summer with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook but did not get better as a team.

In ESPN's NBA Today, the question of which player is under the most pressure to perform next season was raised, and Jefferson thinks it is Davis. He talked about how the eight-time All-Star's performances have declined since first joining the LA team.

"When he [Anthony Davis] left the bubble, it was, 'He's a top-five player and we need to see how long it's gonna take for him to become the best player in the league. Since then, Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Joel Embiid has surpassed him, [Nikola] Jokic has surpassed him. The Lakers have just regressed every single year.

"We know he's not this mean, overly aggressive player, but we need to see the aggressive version on Anthony Davis this year because that's the Lakers.

"So, to me, there is no player out there that if everyone is looking at because the last two years for the Lakers and for Anthony Davis have been sad."

Due to below-par performances from Davis, he has been the subject of several trade rumors.

Richard Jefferson once said Anthony Davis is the key to the entire NBA

Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans was a force to reckon with, which is why LeBron James requested him in 2019. He is one of the most skilled big men in the league and delivers on both ends of the floor.

After winning the 2020 championship, Davis endured several injuries which sidelined him for long stretches. On SportsNation with Ashley Brewer, Treavor Scales, and Taylor Twellman, Richardson was asked about the Lakers' future without AD, and he said:

"Anthony Davis is the key to the entire NBA. He's the key to the NBA. If he plays like he did last season, and he's had a drop off from last season, some nagging injuries, and a short offseason, he is the ultimate key."

"What he does allows Bron [LeBron James] to be the MVP. What he does allows Bron to be the finals MVP.

Davis has played in only 76 games in the last two seasons out of a potential 154.

