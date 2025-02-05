"Giannis to Warriors confirmed": Fans erupt as Giannis Antetokounmpo deletes cryptic tweet after Khris Middleton trade

On Wednesday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo poured fuel on the metaphorical fire surrounding trade rumors leading to Thursday's NBA trade deadline. After the Bucks' front office traded longtime veteran Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, the "Greek Freak" posted a series of emojis on X (formerly Twitter).

The first is a red circle, the second is a white circle, and the third is a thinking emoji, as seen below. The post sparked a whirlwind of engagement among the NBA community as fans wondered what the two-time MVP meant.

Given that the deadline is right around the corner, and ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported earlier in the week that the Golden State Warriors "want" Antetokounmpo, the tweet-and-delete sent fans into a frenzy.

"Giannis to Warriors confirmed," a fan wrote.

"oh yeah buddy is absolutely GONE," another fan added.

"Clipper," one fan posted, with a photo of Antetokounmpo in an LA Clippers jersey.

Of course, given that Antetokounmpo has been a franchise staple, Milwaukee trading him seems highly unlikely. Given that, others tried to figure out what the series of emojis meant:

"I think he is talking about a soccer club," one fan suggested.

"What does this mean??? Atlanta???" another fan theorized.

"You guys are f***ing clueless he is talking about his brother going to Olympiacos not the f***ing Rockets," a fan said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly favored Kyle Kuzma-Khris Middleton swap ahead of trade deadline

At the time of publication, the Milwaukee Bucks is in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 26-22 record, just 1.5 games behind the fourth-place Indiana Pacers. With the All-Star break in sight and the playoffs looming, Milwaukee is looking to make a big push throughout the remainder of the regular season.

Although Khris Middleton had shown flashes of brilliance when healthy over the past few games, Milwaukee's front office seemingly decided they needed to change things up. According to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, Giannis Antetokounmpo favored acquiring Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards.

Kuzma is in the midst of what appears to be a down year statistically. After averaging 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 46.3% shooting (33.6% from downtown) last year, the 2020 NBA champion saw his numbers drop across the board this season. This season, he's averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 42.0% shooting (28.1% from the 3-point line).

Only time will tell whether he can turn things around and help Milwaukee make a deep playoff push.

