"Giannis' will, the human, the winner, the mentality, the everyday effort, raising the effort of guys around him" - NBA scout on what makes Giannis Antetokounmpo best player in the world

Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted the best player in the NBA in an offseason survey conducted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Antetokounmpo received 11 out of 15 votes from a panel of coaches, executives and scouts. An anonymous scout explained what makes the Milwaukee Bucks superstar great.

The scout from the Western Conference believes Kevin Durant is more talented than Antetokounmpo. However, "The Greek Freak" has better intangibles like the mentality to be greater and making his teammates better.

"He's healthy; you can put the ball in his hands, or play off the ball as a screen-and-roll guy, and his defensive effectiveness," the scout said. "I think (Kevind) Durant is the most talented guy because of his shooting and scoring ability. But Giannis' will, the human, the winner, the mentality, the everyday effort, raising the effort of guys around him. ... It's hard to top that."

Other survey results

Steph Curry and LeBron James

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors received two votes and LeBron James had one in the best player survey. In the same survey last year, Antetokounmpo and Durant got the same number of votes.

However, the two-time MVP separated himself from the pack last season. He even has the opportunity to add an international trophy this summer. He will represent Greece in the upcoming EuroBasket tournament.

Antetokounmpo was also the leading vote-getter for the best player in the next five years. He narrowly beat Luka Doncic by one vote, while Jayson Tatum received some consideration. The "Greek Freak" is also predicted to win his third MVP award next season.

The Bucks and Celtics garnered the same number of votes as the Bucks. The two teams also received four votes each as the eventual NBA champions Golden State. However, the LA Clippers won with five.

Former NBA player's hot take on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas has offered a really hot take on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On the "No Chill" podcast, Arenas said that he believes Antetokounmpo does not understand the game. He also thinks the Milwaukee Bucks superstar needs to do more to be great.

"He doesn't understand basketball. He plays the sport," Arenas said. "He won a championship, cool. He doesn't really understand how to be great, how to be better, how to train his body."

It was quite a take by Arenas, who retired from the NBA a decade ago. Antetokounmpo is already one of the best players in league history at the age of 27. He was part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

"The Greak Freak" also trained and sacrificed a lot to be successful. He went from being a skinny teenager from Greece to being one of the strongest players in the league. He's possibly the most physically dominant player in the NBA since Shaquille O'Neal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has also avoided any serious injuries unlike some of his contemporaries such as Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis. He's probably a good jump shot away from becoming the undisputed best player in the world.

