Gilbert Arena's ex Laura Govan proudly embraces her Mexican ethnicity with selfie

Laura Govan, the ex-girlfriend of Gilbert Arenas, shared a selfie on Instagram embracing her Mexican ethnicity. Govan and Arenas were together for 12 years and the couple have four children together. She's also the sister of Gloria Govan, the ex-wife of Matt Barnes and the current wife of Derek Fisher.

Ad

In a post on her Instagram stories on Monday, Laura shared a selfie reminding her 1.5 million followers of her Mexican ethnicity. Her mother, who is also named Gloria Govan, is Mexican.

"Don't forget I'm half Chola," Laura wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Laura Govan shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: @lauramgovan on IG)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Laura Govan was born on September 21, 1979, in Oakland, California to parents Michael Govan and Gloria Mendoza. Before becoming a "basketball wife," Laura played the sport in high school before going to college and finishing with a Bachelor's degree in International Business at New Mexico State University. She also has a Master's degree in Sports Psychology.

Ad

Trending

Some of the details of her life were revealed on Basketball Wives wherein she was a part of the cast in Seasons 1 and 2. She also worked in the public relations department of the Sacramento Kings which led to her meeting Gilbert Arenas.

Ad

The ex-couple were together for 12 years and have four children – Izela, Alijah, Hamiley and Aloni. Izela just finished her freshman season with the Louisville Cardinals, primarily coming off the bench. Alijah, on the other hand, will be playing for the USC Trojans next season.

Laura Govan opens up about her current relationship with Gilbert Arenas

In an appearance on the Reality with the King podcast last October, Laura Govan opened up about her current relationship with ex-boyfriend Gilbert Arenas.

Ad

"He can't directly bother me, so he knows how much I love my children," Govan said. "But here's the thing, he also knows that I love my children more than I hate him. So he attacks the motherhood side of it ... He's the devil, busy at work and I fight it every day." (From 39:04 onwards)

Ad

Ad

She said she doesn't want the former NBA player talking about her in public and disparaging her. Govan added that she likes Arenas' fiancee, now wife, Melli Monaco.

Arenas spent 11 years in the league, playing for four teams before injuries caused him to retire. He was a three-time All-Star and made the All-NBA Second Team in 2007.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Washington Wizards Nation! You can check out the latest Washington Wizards Schedule and dive into the Wizards Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.