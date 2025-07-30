Gilbert Arenas arrested in explosive federal gambling bust involving Israeli crime syndicate & more: Report

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested on a federal indictment this Wednesday. According to reports, he allegedly ran a high-stakes illegal poker enterprise at an Encino mansion he owned.The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California detailed that Arenas faces three federal charges. The charges include conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business and making false statements to federal investigators.The indictment stated that Arenas rented out his Encino mansion to host illegal high-stakes “Pot Limit Omaha” poker games spanning from Sept. 2021 to July 2022. Also, under his direction, players paid a “rake”, effectively a portion of each pot. Staff who provided services on said games were also allegedly taxed for their tips.Also arrested was Yevgeni “Giora” Gershman, a suspected high-ranking figure in an Israeli crime syndicate. Additional arrested defendants include Evgenni Tourevski (“Eugene”), Allan Austria (“Elica”), Yarin Cohen (“YC”) and Ievgen Krachun. All face identical federal charges for their roles in the games, including operations, collecting rake, and staffing.Gershman and another individual, Valentina Cojocari, are also charged with immigration marriage fraud. They are accused of entering a sham marriage to secure U.S. residency and lying on immigration documents.The formal charges derive from an indictment unsealed after a grand jury returned it on July 15. Initial appearances and arraignments are scheduled later on Wednesday at the federal court in downtown Los Angeles.Each count carries a maximum of five years in federal prison, and the investigation is being led by federal agencies, including HSI, LAPD’s Transnational Organized Crime Section, and IRS-Criminal Investigation.