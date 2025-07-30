  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Gilbert Arenas arrested in explosive federal gambling bust involving Israeli crime syndicate & more: Report

Gilbert Arenas arrested in explosive federal gambling bust involving Israeli crime syndicate & more: Report

By Ubong Richard
Published Jul 30, 2025 19:22 GMT
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards - Source: Getty
Gilbert Arenas arrested in explosive federal gambling bust involving Israeli crime syndicate & more: Report - Source: Getty

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested on a federal indictment this Wednesday. According to reports, he allegedly ran a high-stakes illegal poker enterprise at an Encino mansion he owned.

Ad

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California detailed that Arenas faces three federal charges. The charges include conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business and making false statements to federal investigators.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The indictment stated that Arenas rented out his Encino mansion to host illegal high-stakes “Pot Limit Omaha” poker games spanning from Sept. 2021 to July 2022. Also, under his direction, players paid a “rake”, effectively a portion of each pot. Staff who provided services on said games were also allegedly taxed for their tips.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Also arrested was Yevgeni “Giora” Gershman, a suspected high-ranking figure in an Israeli crime syndicate. Additional arrested defendants include Evgenni Tourevski (“Eugene”), Allan Austria (“Elica”), Yarin Cohen (“YC”) and Ievgen Krachun. All face identical federal charges for their roles in the games, including operations, collecting rake, and staffing.

Ad

Gershman and another individual, Valentina Cojocari, are also charged with immigration marriage fraud. They are accused of entering a sham marriage to secure U.S. residency and lying on immigration documents.

The formal charges derive from an indictment unsealed after a grand jury returned it on July 15. Initial appearances and arraignments are scheduled later on Wednesday at the federal court in downtown Los Angeles.

Each count carries a maximum of five years in federal prison, and the investigation is being led by federal agencies, including HSI, LAPD’s Transnational Organized Crime Section, and IRS-Criminal Investigation.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications