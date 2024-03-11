Gilbert Arenas asserts Warriors' Chris Paul chasing NBA ring is "meaningless"

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul is one of the best point guards ever to play the game. However, he is often criticized for never winning a championship. Paul is coming off the bench for the Warriors this season as his legendary career winds down.

While speaking on the Gil's Arena podcast, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas said Paul’s title chase is "meaningless."

“Yeah, you just gotta go to who the best contender is in that moment of time and just sit on the roster. He didn’t say he will win and be the man. He just gotta try and get a ring. I don’t know if, this is the problem that I had with some guys with rings and why they are meaningless. We know where he is in this career. He has done what he has done in his game,” Arenas said.

Many believe Paul is missing a title in his legacy and career resume. Some say he can only be called the greatest point guard of all time if he wins an NBA championship.

Arenas said a title would not change his view of Paul’s career.

“There is no ring that puts him in this different door. If he wins the ring right now, he is not going to be one of the top 2 or 3 options in getting the ring. His career, what he did as a career, he has already sealed that. A ring doesn’t change where he stands in history. It doesn’t do anything. If it makes him feel complete, that’s on him. You have taken mediocre talent, most of your career, and you made them better,” Arenas said.

Can Chris Paul and Warriors win the NBA title?

The Warriors seemed to have things going in the right direction. They won eight of nine games over a stretch in February. Chris Paul returned from injury. Andrew Wiggins came back as well.

Jonathan Kuminga emerged as a second scoring option. Klay Thompson has accepted the role of bench scorer. Draymond Green was back controlling the defense and not getting techs. It seemed the Warriors were emerging as a dark horse threat in the playoffs.

The picture is a bit murkier on the title chances for Paul and Golden State. They are 35/1 to win the NBA title as things stand now. They are tenth in the standings and will likely have to move through the play-in tournament to make the playoffs.

To make matters worse, Steph Curry is battling an ankle injury and missed some time. The team will need a healthy Curry to have any shot at the title. Golden State could pull off another first-round upset like they did last year against the Kings, but a championship for Paul seems unlikely as things stand.