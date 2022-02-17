Gilbert Arenas believes players are sometimes scared around LeBron James: “You have open shots and they are still, 'what is LeBron going to think?' He’s going to say thank you if you make that s**t”

LeBron James has been exceptional this season, to say the least, but that has not translated into wins for the LA Lakers. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas believes that fear might be one of the reasons James is not getting as much help from his teammates.

The Lakers put together an elite scoring roster during the 2021 offseason. But that roster is comprised mostly of older players who are not as athletic anymore. Defensively, they have also struggled to stay in front of the opposition.

Despite the level of talent on the Lakers team, they sit ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 26-31 record. Much of the blame has been apportioned to summer acquisition Russell Westbrook, who has indeed been a shadow of his former self.

Coming into the season, his fit with James, who basically plays like a point guard was in question. Given how things have panned out, it is evident Westbrook has taken a back seat in orchestrating the offense and is not comfortable in his new role.

On "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," Gilbert talked about what he thought of the Lakers and how long he thinks James will continue to perform at this level. Arenas said:

"I think, as teammates, you need to really look in the mirror. You need to look in the mirror and say, 'We're shortening this man's career. We're shortening our chances to winning more championships. Because if he has to do this to keep us above water, that means we're not really doing our job.'

"I think sometimes players get scared when they're around great players. They're scared to be themselves. You have open shots, and they are still, 'What is LeBron going to think?' He's going to say thank you if you make that s**t.

"If you're making your shots and you're working on your game and you're trying to be who you are to help relieve some of that pressure, he's gonna be grateful."

James has been exceptional this season, but to many, he is just chasing statistics. The 37-year-old has done all he can to help the team win but is not getting much help from his supporting cast.

LeBron James will make his 18th All-Star appearance on Sunday

LeBron James of the LA Lakers dunks against the Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron James' longevity is astonishing, which is one of the reasons he is in the GOAT debate. It is an achievement in itself to play for 19 seasons, more so at the level he is performing.

For the fifth consecutive season, James will captain an All-Star team. He has already drafted his team ahead of the event, where proceeds will go to charity.

The Lakers' offseason plan was to bring in proven scorers to ease the offensive load on LBJ, but that has not worked out well for the team. The bulk of the scoring is still left to "King James," who is averaging 29.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein