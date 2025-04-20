Gilbert Arenas boldly predicts LeBron James' successor on Lakers: "Eventually those greats travel to LA"

Gilbert Arenas dropped several names who could replace LeBron James in the LA Lakers once the King decides to retire. James is in the final stretch of his career and it's only a matter of time until he decides to hang up the laces. With that in mind, arguably the best player on the planet for so many years will no longer be around to carry the Lakers.

Ad

However, LA still has Luka Doncic to rely on, especially since the reason behind his acquisition was to secure the team's future. Despite being aware of Doncic's presence in the Lakers, Arenas feels that there will be other successors to James in the future.

Arenas pointed out on his podcast that a huge chunk of the NBA greats all played for the Purple and Gold. Having that in mind, it's not out of the question to see some of the current stars eventually making their way to LA.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"History says, all the big dogs at some point end up coming (to the LA Lakers)," Arenas said. "So the likelihood Wemby, Jokic, Ant Man, Giannis and Paolo Banchero, a probability of one of them coming to the Lakers is a very high probability. ... Eventually those greats travel to LA."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LeBron James probably playing through injury in 2025 NBA Playoffs

LeBron James has entered the 18th NBA Playoffs of his career. Throughout all those postseasons, James has garnered four NBA titles. However, in year 22 of his basketball career, the 40-year-old James has begun to show signs of aging due to the nagging injuries he's faced this season.

Before the start of the first round, James once again hurt his groin during his final regular-season game against the Houston Rockets. LeBron was then listed as probable for Game 1 of their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James did play on Saturday, though.

On Friday, the media asked the King whether he was healthy or not. James never confirmed anything, but instead assured fans that he'd be available to play. Given those statements, it's a possibility that LeBron could be playing through injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More