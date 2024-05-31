Gilbert Arenas celebrates daughter Izela's high school milestone with family "graduation brunch"

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas is quite popular and outspoken in the basketball community because of his hot takes on topics. He is also a doting father who cherishes his children and never forgets to give them their time. Arenas posted an Instagram story today in celebration of his daughter achieving a high school milestone in her life.

Gilbert posted a family photo on his story to commemorate the outing with his family. The Arenas family went for brunch together as Izela graduated from high school.

Gilbert takes family out on a brunch (Credits: no.chill.gill/Instagram)

Arenas had his kids with his former girlfriend, Laura Govan, whom he dated from 2002 to 2014. He met the mother of his children when he was playing for the Golden State Warriors. Govan used to work for the public relations department of the Sacramento Kings.

However, the couple separated after multiple lawsuits and defaming allegations. Gilbert Arenas retired from the sport after the 2012-13 season after playing in China. He now runs a podcast where he invites NBA personalities for conversations.

Gilbert Arenas' daughter Izela Arenas shows great potential for future

It is very common to see children of professional basketball players following in the footsteps of their parents. It is the same for the Arenas household, as Gilbert's daughter Izela is a rising star in women's basketball. She is making waves in the basketball community as she has shown to have the same tenacity and skill as her father.

She was a dominant force in her Nike National run, scoring relentlessly. Following her performances, she received many offers from various college programs. In the end, she committed the Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball team from 2023.

Conversely, after retiring, Gilbert followed his podcasting passion, currently boasting 640K subscribers.

