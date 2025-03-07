Gilbert Arenas claims LeBron James’ MVP bid is unintentionally giving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander an under-the-radar boost in contention

LeBron James has emerged as an MVP candidate over the past couple of months, winning the Western Conference Player of the Month award as he and Luka Doncic have led the LA Lakers to the second seed in the Western Conference. However, one former NBA All-Star says that James' play only boosts the case of the MVP favorite.

On Friday's "Gil's Arena," Arenas and co-hosts Nick Young and Josiah Johnson broke down the MVP competition. It has primarily been a two-man race this year between the OKC Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander and the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, but James has made a compelling case since the new year. Arenas said that James' push only helps Gilgeous-Alexander.

"I think all LeBron does as #2 is, kind of like, separate Jokic from Shai," Arenas said. "Cause once people start throwing LeBron in there... people are gonna start, like, moving Jokic down a little bit, which kind of gives Shai these couple points."

Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic have been neck-and-neck, each leading their team into the thick of the playoff picture in the West. However, James' introduction into the conversation only serves to divide voters who would otherwise vote for the Denver big man, according to Arenas. Jokic and James weaken each other's case, giving the superstar guard an advantage.

Arenas played in the NBA for 11 years, making three All-Star appearances and three All-NBA teams during his career, where he clashed with James. Since retiring, Arenas has found a niche in the media space, sharing his personality with fans as he talks about the NBA, including James, who continues to play at an elite level in his 22nd season.

Does Arenas have a point when discussing LeBron James' impact on the MVP race?

Gilbert Arenas' point on the competition for the MVP award being crowded isn't without merit. It is widely assumed by NBA fans that Nikola Jokic would have won the MVP award in 2023 over Joel Embiid on their level. Many believe that Embiid only won because of voter fatigue around Jokic.

This year, the MVP race has been clear throughout the season as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic fight it out down the back stretch of the season. Nobody else was playing on their level except for now — LeBron James. If the MVP race is between three players, the margins between the winner and the two runner-ups are often wider because the voters are given more options during voting.

Whether Arenas is right or wrong about the MVP race, the real achievements for all three players come in the playoffs. Jokic is looking to add a second ring to his collection, while Gilgeous-Alexander is trying to lead the youngest team in the NBA to the franchise's first title since moving to Oklahoma City. James, on the other hand, is chasing his fifth championship.

