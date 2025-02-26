Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan reacts in 2 words to son Alijah Arenas' 31-pt outing leading Chatsworth to title game 

Laura Govan, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' ex, reacted to son Alijah Arenas' 31-point performance on Monday.

Govan shared the post of The Hoop Spill showing Arenas' highlights in her Instagram story. The former reality show star added a two-word caption:

"Proud mama," Govan wrote, tagging Arenas' Instagram account @alijah0arenas.

Laura Govan's Instagram story (Credits: IG/@lauramgovan)

The five-star USC commit led Chatsworth in booking a ticket to the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Open Division championship game.

Aside from the highlights, the Instagram post that Govan shared featured a collage where Gilbert Arenas can be seen greeting his son Alijah. The original post's caption read:

"Alijah Arenas Drops 31 & Leads His Squad To The LA City Section Championship Game Friday Night Where They Will Face Westchester Led By 5 Tajh Ariza @alijah0arenas."

On Friday, Alijah Arenas and his team will face the Tajh Ariza-led Westchester Comets in the title game. Tajh is the son of former NBA champion Trevor Ariza. According to reporter Tarek Fattal, the fathers of Alijah Arenas and Tajh Ariza also played in the City Section during their high school days.

Ariza won an NBA championship with the LA Lakers in 2009. He played a key role as the starting small forward in the title run. He last played during the 2021-22 season, his 18th season.

Nicknamed "Agent Zero," Gilbert Arenas played for 11 seasons in the NBA between 2001 and 2013. He was a three-time All-Star, a three-time member of the All-NBA team, and won the Most Improved Player award in 2003. Arenas' best years came as a member of the Washington Wizards.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan also shares 3-word comment

Laura Govan also wrote a three-word comment on an Instagram post of SportsCenter's "NEXT", ESPN's arm which covers youth sports.

"That's my Baby," Govan wrote.

Laura Govan's comment (Credits: IG/@sportscenternext)

The Instagram post showed several highlights of Chatsworth's game against Palisades on Monday. The post's caption read:

"Alijah got active again for Chatsworth, which advances to the LA City Section Open Division title game Friday."

Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan dated from 2002 until 2014. The couple has four children: Louisville Cardinals guard Izela, five-star prospect Alijah, high school freshman Hamiley and middle school prodigy Aloni.

