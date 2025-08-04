  • home icon
  • Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan sends love as Titans rookie QB Cam Ward reflects emotionally on his father’s struggles

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan sends love as Titans rookie QB Cam Ward reflects emotionally on his father’s struggles

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 04, 2025 13:52 GMT
An image of Laura Govan and Cam Ward side by side
Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan sends her love to Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward. Credit: Govan/IG, Ward/IG

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan knows a thing or two about young athletes who learn from their fathers' experiences. Last week, she sent love to a promising NFL rookie who reflected on struggles that his dad went through.

During a recent media availability, Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward recalled some challenges that his father went through in his career. The top overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft went on to share how this adversity inspired him to develop his work ethic.

"I've grown up watching my dad wake up at 4:30 doing a job he didn't like, so if I can't wake up early and do what I need to do for a job I do like, I shouldn't be playing football," Ward told reporters.
Ward's quote was featured in an Instagram post by ESPN, leading Govan to post a heart emoji in support of the NFL rookie's inspirational message.

Gilbert Arenas&#039; ex Laura Govan sends her support to Cam Ward on social media. Credit: NFL on ESPN/IG
Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan sends her support to Cam Ward on social media. Credit: NFL on ESPN/IG

Govan, of course, is the mother of four children who have all followed in the footsteps of their father Gilbert, an 11-year NBA veteran. Her eldest child Izela plays for the University of Louisville while her second child Alijah has committed to USC.

Meanwhile, Govan's third child Hamiley is a budding high school hooper and her fourth child Aloni made waves when footage of him scoring on older kids was posted online on social media.

As such, Govan could certainly relate to Ward when he talked about drawing inspiration from what his father went through.

"I'm tired, I'm exhausted": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan opens up on mindset prior to son's surgery

This year, Govan's son Alijah has gone through two major injuries. Back in April, the USC commit had to be placed in an induced coma after sustaining injuries in a car crash. Then, just last month, Alijah suffered a knee injury that will be keeping him out of action for an extended period.

Prior to Alijah's surgical procedure last week, Govan went on Instagram to open up on her thoughts.

"God I’m tired. I’m exhausted. I’m asking for your grace and mercy as we travel for another chapter," Govan wrote in her IG story.

Alijah is expected to be out of action for six to eight months. At the very least, he can expect his mother to guide him every step of the way.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

