Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife Laura Govan enjoys heartfelt moments between LeBron James and her kids

Laura Govan, the ex-wife of Gilbert Arenas, is very much involved in the hoops careers of their children On Wednesday, she shared pics of two of her kids spending time with an all-time NBA great that their father battled back in the day.

In a couple of Instagram stories, Govan shared photos of her 15-year-old daughter Hamiley and her 13-year-old son Aloni hanging out with LA Lakers star LeBron James:

"Legendary," wrote Govan in a caption for a photo of James hugging Aloni.

King James was all smiles in his pictures with the Arenas kids. The two playoff series contested between James' Cleveland Cavaliers and Agent Zero's Washington Wizards in the late 2000s produced unforgettable moments and created legacies for their children to live up to.

Their first meeting was in 2006 when the fourth-seed Cavaliers had the homecourt advantage over the fifth-seed Wizards. In this first-round series, which Cleveland won 4-2, the most infamous moment between the two All-Stars was when Arenas missed two free throws in the clutch after James uttered some words into his ear.

Arenas later revealed that James was trying to psych him out by claiming that Damon Jones, who was about to check into the game, would secure a Cavs win if he were to miss the free throws. James' words came to pass as Arenas bricked both shots at the charity stripe, and Jones hit a go-ahead three.

Agent Zero's second and final playoff duel with James came in 2008, but the result remained the same as James and the Cavaliers ended the series in Game 6. Still getting his bearings after undergoing knee surgery, Arenas played in just four games in this series, averaging 10.8 points in limited minutes.

Gilbert Arenas names top 5 Lakers of all time, leaves out LeBron James

In recent years, Arenas has made a name for himself as a content creator. During a livestream on Playback last week, Arenas offered a take that may be controversial for Laker Nation.

As Arenas and his livestream companions watched the opening of the LA Lakers-Golden State Warriors this past Saturday, Arenas named his top five Lakers of all time. Notably, he omitted one prominent name:

"Kobe, one. Magic, two. Shaq, three. Kareem, four," said Arenas. After a pause, he continued: "I might put [Pau] Gasol up in that b***h...Bron, he ain't been there long enough, man."

Arenas' assessment of LBJ's place in the Lakers pantheon is sure to generate heated discussion among fans and analysts.

