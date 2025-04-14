Gilbert Arenas flags next superstar after LeBron James to face brutal Michael Jordan comparison slander

Dating back to when he entered the league back in 2003, LeBron James has faced more than his fair share of criticism from the media. As his career approaches its final stages, one former player cited who he believes is next in line to face similar treatment.

During a recent episode of his Gil's Arena podcast, Gilbert Arenas touched on LeBron and the treatment he's received from the media over the past two decades. Now at the age of 40, the league has to start preparing for his historic journey to reach its end. When that time comes, the media is going to need a new target to zero in on. Even though he isn't talked about much now, Arenas feels he knows who is going to take the LA Lakers star's place.

When it comes to who might face endless criticism upon LeBron James' retirement, Arenas went with Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. The former All-Star also brought up Michael Jordan comparisons being a major tell regarding the media and how discourse unfolds.

"The lob is when Bron is gone and they done whopping his a** and doing all that, you next," Arenas said about Tatum.

"Anybody that they say is the next Michael Jordan is who gets the hate."

Despite winning a championship and gold medal last season, Tatum has been one of the least talked about stars in the NBA today. Arenas doesn't seem fazed by this, as he confidently believes the Celtics' star will fill LeBron James' shoes in the media when the time comes. Before that, Tatum hopes to add to his legacy by leading the Celtics to back-to-back titles.

