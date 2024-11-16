Gilbert Arenas' girlfriend Melli Monaco impressed as stepson Alijah Arenas drops 32 points in debut game

Gilbert Arenas' fiancee, Melli Monaco, has supported him and his children staunchly. Monaco has recently been supporting Arenas's children at their games, taking social media to give them shoutouts.

In her latest social media post, Monaco praised Areanas' eldest son - Alijah Arenas - after his impressive junior season debut for Chatsworth High School. In his first game of the season, he scored 32 points.

Melli Monaco sent a shoutout to her stepson on her Instagram story. She reposted a video of Alijah Arenas from "@ballislife" and captioned the post,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But of course," Monaco wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"A quick 32 to start with 👨‍🍳 @alijah0arenas."

Trending

Melli Monaco sent a shoutout to Alijah Arenas on his season opener [Picture Credit: IG/@mellimonaco]

Alijah Arenas is one of the best high school players in the country. Per ESPN, he is a top-four recruit in the Class of 2026. The son of former NBA star Gilbert has already received offers from Kansas, UCLA, Alabama and Arizona Wildcats, where Arenas senior played college basketball.

Alijah comes from a basketball family. All of his siblings play basketball, following in their father's footsteps. He is the second child of Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan. His elder sister, Izela Arenas, played for the Lousiville Cardinals. His other two siblings, Aloni Arenas and Hamileys Arenas, also play basketball.

Gilbert Arenas' girlfriend Melli Monaco hypes stepson Aloni Arenas

On November 10, Melli Monaco posted on her social media praising Gilbert Arenas' youngest son, Aloni Arenas. The seventh grader was playing for the Compton Magic, the Premier Grassroot Program. Monaco posted a video of Aloni showing his elite skill against his opponents.

Posting the video, Monaco captioned the post,

"My mini sniper @aloniarenas."

Monaco's IG story for her stepson Aloni Arenas [Credit: IG/@mellimonaco]

Melli Monaco and Gilbert Arenas have been together for a few years now. Monaco is a YouTuber, and they spoke to each other for the first time on Monaco's livestream. Arenas asked her out on the live video stream.

They got engaged earlier this year in July when Arena proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Later, Monaco also gave Arenas an engagement ring and the former NBA player had a hilarious reaction.

Gilbert Arenas was previously engaged to Laura Govan, the mother of his four children. Arenas and the Basketball Wives star were together for over a decade before they broke off their engagement in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Washington Wizards Nation! You can check out the latest Washington Wizards Schedule and dive into the Wizards Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.