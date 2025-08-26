  • home icon
  Gilbert Arenas' major OnlyF*ns confession while discussing US Open qualifier Sachia Vickery's bombshell announcement

Gilbert Arenas’ major OnlyF*ns confession while discussing US Open qualifier Sachia Vickery’s bombshell announcement

By Evan Bell
Published Aug 26, 2025 19:25 GMT
Gilbert Arenas confesses to subscribing to OnlyFans accounts during COVID
Gilbert Arenas confesses to subscribing to OnlyF*ns accounts during COVID (Image credit: Imagn)

On Monday, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas dropped a bombshell on his wife, Melli Monaco, while discussing American tennis player Sachia Vickery, who went viral heading into the US Open when mainstream media caught wind of her OnlyF*ns account.

After winding up on the sidelines with an injury, Vickery started an OnlyF*ns account to supplement the lost income. Since then, she says that her earnings from the platform have crossed into the six figures, joking that she takes $1,000 deposits from men before dates.

While discussing the situation with his wife, Arenas revealed that in 2020, he opened an OnlyF*ns account and began subscribing to women:

He said on "We Said What We Said," the couple's podcast.

"I think this was around like 2020, when the hoes went broke. They couldn't fly to they tricks like that, they was scared, so they had to stay home a little bit.
"Because all the NBA players and rappers and all that, they had to be home with they wives and girlfriends, so they couldn't fly from city to city like they wanted to. So they had to stay home. I started it (the account). I did. ... I'm married now."
Despite the revelation, Arenas' wife seemed pretty unfazed by the revelation.

Gilbert Arenas weighs in on Kyrie Irving-Damian Lillard debate

Gilbert Arenas' revelation about subscribing to OnlyF*ns accounts in 2020 isn't the only reason the former All-Star is making headlines this week.

On Monday's installment of "Gil's Arena," Arenas weighed in on the Kyrie Irving vs. Damian Lillard debate, saying that if Lillard played in a bigger market during his prime, there wouldn't be a debate.

"You know, if Dame was in a bigger market, trust me, we wouldn't be even having this discussion. Kyrie is a three-time All-NBA player, Dame is a seven-time; that means he was a top three guard in the NBA for seven years."

As Gilbert Arenas mentioned, Lillard is a seven-time All-NBA player, with four All-NBA second team appearances, two All-NBA third team appearances, and one All-NBA first team appearance.

On the flip side, Irving has just one All-NBA second team appearance and two All-NBA third team performances on his resume.

Throughout his career, Lillard has averaged 25.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. Irving, on the other hand, has averaged 23.7 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game throughout his career.

The big difference in their respective resumes, of course, is the fact that Irving is an NBA champion.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

