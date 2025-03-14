Gilbert Arenas makes shocking claim on Heat planning to trade LeBron James for $140,000,000 All-Star after 2011 NBA Finals 

Gilbert Arenas made a shocking claim about the Miami Heat's plans to trade LeBron James for Dwight Howard in 2011. After Miami failed to win the NBA finals in James' first season, the Heat believed that Howard could have led them to the promised land next to Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

James had a forgettable finals run, averaging 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the 4-2 series loss. He shot 47.8%. The Heat had become a laughing stock at the time for their upset against the Dallas Mavericks after seemingly forming one of the all-time superteams with James, Wade and Bosh.

However, according to Arenas, the Heat were almost about to give up on that squad even before they won their first title. Here's what he said on the "Playback" stream on Thursday:

"This is breaking news. Miami Heat after the motherf**king Dallas, tried to trade LeBron James to Magic for Dwight Howard."

Arenas added:

"They felt the way that LeBron played against Dallas, they didn’t need him. ... Chris Bosh was like their all-purpose player, and they were trying to trade him [James] to try to get a big man down there."

Gilbert Arenas revealed that LeBron James had a "power struggle" with Heat president Pat Riley at the time, which was also a contributing factor. Arenas revealed his source, saying he spoke to the former Heat GM about this.

James remained with the Heat for four years and won two championships. Meanwhile, Dwight Howard went to the Lakers and joined forces with Kobe Bryant. James is with the Lakers now, while Howard, who has a $140,000,000 net worth, is out of the league.

