Gilbert Arenas name-drops Beyonce and Nicki Minaj as potential partners amid getting slammed by NBA players

Aside from his 12 seasons in the NBA, Gilbert Arenas is also known to be a popular figure in the podcasting scene. In an episode of the "No Chill With Gilbert Arenas" podcast, he argued that men are bound to cheat at some point, once they reach their 20s. One of his examples was that if he was with either Beyonce or Nicki Minaj, he would still end up being unfaithful.

The former Washington Wizards guard painted a clear picture of what happens when a man's preferences and interests change once his world starts opening up at a certain age. It's not a question of being happy or content as one easily throws that out the door as soon as another woman strikes his attention.

"I don't give a f*** who you is right? I could be with Nicki Minaj right now." Arenas said. "Happy as a motherf***er and Beyonce come around. I throw it all away. ... That's the age though. When you're dude is really changing, this is when you know they're changing."

Arenas highlighted the example of a man being with his significant other during an intimate moment and being easily distracted by a text from a different woman. Arenas maintains that his instincts turn to entertain the other woman seeking attention and intimacy, leaving the other partner to be by her lonesome.

Gilbert Arenas pointed out how distractions and temptations are everywhere, leading to doubts and infidelity.

This comes as Arenas faced criticism from Patrick Beverley for discussing Jalen Green's relationship with Draya Michele on his podcast. Beverley took to X:

"Sidenote Yal foul. Not cool. Not at all. @GilsArenaShow Yal old asl talking about another man Lady. Not cool gang. @PatBevPod."

Gilbert Arenas blasts former Cleveland Cavaliers center for cheating

In an episode on the "Gil's Arena" podcast, Gilbert Arenas had strong comments for former Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson. This comes after reports of his infidelity with several women, while being with Khloe Kardashian, became public.

"Damn, Khloe, I'm sorry baby girl," Arenas said. "God damn! When it goes down to just the word cheating, it should be [Thompson] because he cheating on everybody. He's cheating on everything that moves. God damn."

He slammed Thompson for being prone to cheating on whichever relationship he ends up next with, considering his track history for it. What made his unfaithfulness worse, for Arenas, was how the number of times that he did it even when Kardashian was pregnant with their child.

One report that came out regarding his infidelity was with someone within their social circle, kissing Jordyn Woods, a close friend of Kylie Jenner during an afterparty in February 2019.

It was a troubling issue that caused a stir within the circle of the Jenners and the Kardashians, resulting in more distrust towards Tristan Thompson.