Gilbert Arenas proudly celebrates son Alijah Arenas' record-breaking feat

It's been a while since we last saw the 'Arenas' last name in the NBA but it seems like it won't be long before that changes. Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, continues to emerge as one of the most dominant players in all of high school, and he just announced his commitment to play at USC.

If that wasn't enough, the young guard has just broken his own father's scoring record. He's now the all-time leading scorer in the LA City Section, scoring 2,614 points and counting.

That's why the former Golden State Warriors guard took to Instagram to show just how proud he was of his son, praising him for accomplishing this impressive feature in just three years.

Via Gilbert Arenas' IG

Alijah is the No. 10 player in his class, the No. 1 shooting guard prospect, and the No. 2 prospect in the state of California.

Gilbert Arenas takes a shot at Pat Riley

Besides his scoring prowess, Gilbert Arenas has always been known for his harsh words and his blunt statements. Notably, Miami Heat president Pat Riley became his latest target, as Arenas called him out for not adapting and adjusting to modern times and modern players.

Referring to his feud with Jimmy Butler, Arenas claimed that Riley's ways were outdated because he could no longer treat players like prisoners:

"Yeah, so I think Pat hasn’t updated his software," the former All-Star said on 'Gil's Arena'. "I think he still believes it’s the 1980s or 1990s, where money controls the players. Back then, you needed that million dollars, so you did whatever the team told you.

"That’s how those Knicks teams operated—players had less control. You thought you were signing up for South Beach, but nah—you just got sentenced to a five-to-ten-year bid. ‘Here, put your handcuffs on. Forget the beach—you just got fooled.’

"It’s like Loki casting an illusion: they sold you one thing over the phone, and when you arrive, you realize—nah, this is prison."

Riley has had several run-ins with star players in the past. He even had a feud with Dwyane Wade at one point, and his relationship with Butler seems broken beyond repair.

We're just three days away from the trade deadline, and neither party seems willing to cave in and find some common ground, with Butler reportedly shutting down trades to some teams and Riley not being willing to move him at a discount.

