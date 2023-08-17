Gilbert Arenas raises doubts on Hall of Fame selection for a few legends: "You can’t be in there with no f***ing mediocre stats"

Gilbert Arenas recently voiced his opinions on what it takes to make it to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame induction is universally regarded as the pinnacle of honor in any sport, representing the culmination of a player's accomplishments throughout their career. However, Arenas holds reservations about the existing criteria.

Gilbert Arenas pointed out on his podcast that players who haven't exactly provided solid stats in their career shouldn't be in the Hall of Fame. While one of the criterias for making it into the Hall of Fame is the number of championships a player has garnered, what matters to Arenas is a player's overall impact they've had in those title runs.

"F***cking team success should have nothing to do with [the Hall of Fane]," Arenas stated. "You got five championships, congratulations to you. ... You can’t be in [the Hall of Fame] where there’s a Michael Jordan, a Larry Bird. You can’t be in there with no f***ing mediocre stats."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Did Gilbert Arenas make a good point?

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Gilbert Arenas recently made some debatable remarks regarding what it takes to make it into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on his podcast. The former NBA star thinks that team play shouldn't be a factor in a player's eligibility to be inducted. While this may come as a true statement to some, others can also argue that basketball is a team sport at the end of the day.

When you hear the word "Hall of Famer", one would automatically think of guys like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and other great basketball players. However, there's always a bitter pill to swallow, and that's the fact that these greats wouldn't have won without the help of their supporting cast.

Some bench players remain role players throughout their careers. However, a select few transcend these bounds, evolving into stars or delivering notable impacts for their teams on the court. It stands to reason that these individuals also deserve acknowledgment, as they play pivotal roles in assisting the stars in securing the ultimate prize.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)