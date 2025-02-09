Gilbert Arenas reacts to Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish's return to LA with hilarious meme

In addition to landing one of the NBA's best players in Luka Doncic, the LA Lakers sought to acquire a big man to fill the void left by Anthony Davis. Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Lakers agreed to a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire emerging center Mark Williams.

As part of the trade, LA was supposed to send rookie Dalton Knecht and former No. 10 pick Cam Reddish to Charlotte. However, the deal was rescinded Saturday night after Williams failed a physical.

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas had jokes about Knecht and Reddish returning to Los Angeles after the team attempted to move them. On Saturday, Arenas reposted a viral Druski meme to welcome them back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Image Credits: Via @no.chill.gil on Instagram

"(Cam Reddish) and (Dalton Knecht) leaving Charlotte (and) coming back to LA," Arenas posted to his story. "Welcome Home."

With the trade voided, the Lakers will likely turn to the buyout market to add another big man. LA is thin in the frontcourt and will need additional help as the season progresses.

Hornets release statement after failed Mark Williams-Dalton Knecht trade

After their trade for Dalton Knecht and Reddish fell through, the Charlotte Hornets released a statement about welcoming Mark Williams back. The team expressed its excitement about keeping the young center.

"We are excited to welcome Mark back to our Hornets organization," the team said. "After the other team aggressively pursued Mark, we made the difficult decision to move him."

"We have always held great respect for Mark's talent, work ethic, and character. We are thrilled to see him rejoin our roster as a dynamic presence at the starting center position. his return strengthens our team, and we look forward to the impact he will make on and off the court."

The Lakers moved Anthony Davis in a three-team trade to acquire Doncic. As part of the deal, LA also sent Max Christie to the Dallas Mavericks and Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Utah Jazz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback