Gilbert Arenas sees Luka Doncic cooking Anthony Davis one-on-one as "f**k you" statement 

This week, Luka Doncic made his return to Dallas for the first time since being traded by the franchise in February. After an emotional pre-game tribute from the Mavericks, Doncic was able to lock in and lead his team to a big 112-97 win on the back of a dominant 45-point outing.

The way former NBA star Gilbert Arenas sees things, Doncic's performance was a big 'f**k you' to Mavs general manager Nico Harrison, the mastermind behind the controversial trade, and Anthony Davis, the star the Mavs got in exchange for Luka.

During the latest episode of Gil's Arena, the three-time All-Star referenced the moments during Wednesday's game where Anthony Davis wound up switching onto Luka Doncic.

As he recalled, Doncic seemed to have some added motivation when being guarded by Davis. The five-time All-NBA star was seen torching Davis on the court. According to Agent Zero, the young star's play can only be taken as a big "f**k you" to Harrison and AD.

"What did Luka do when AD got on him. Bop bop bop...f**k you...bop bop bop...This is [AD] who y'll traded me for? Bop bop bop...'" Arenas passionately claimed.

While Doncic tied his season-high recording his third 45-point outing of the year, Anthony Davis notably struggled in Wednesday's contest, tallying just 13 points over 33 minutes while shooting 38.5% from the floor and 0-2 from beyond the arc.

Arenas strictly belived that Doncic wanted to send a clear message with his strong showing against former team. On the other hand, AD failed to capitalize on a big opportunity to be accepted by fans after failing to show up big time in the game, Agent Zero added.

Luka Doncic gives back to fans in Dallas after dropping 45 points in homecoming game

After torching the Mavs on Wednesday, Luka Doncic was asked during his postgame interview what the best part about his return to Dallas had been. In response, the young star stated that the best part of his homecoming was getting to sleep in his own bed again.

While the LA Lakers flew back to Los Angeles to prepare for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets after Wednesday's win, Doncic stuck around in Dallas. On Thursday, he hosted a Luka 4 sneaker release event at DICK'S Sporting Goods.

The event saw the fan-favorite participating in a Q&A, signing autographs, and even checking out some fans at the register, earning him widespread praise online.

As many fans pointed out, Luka Doncic could have chosen to hold the event in LA, however, he chose to host it in Dallas.

He and the Lakers will wrap up the regular season on Sunday when they face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in the final game of the regular season before shifting their focus to the NBA Playoffs. However, they have already confirmed their place in the third position in the West.

