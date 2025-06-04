Gilbert Arenas shares low opinion of Karl-Anthony Towns, criticizes his 'girl hips'

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks were unable to complete their comeback against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, losing the series in six games. New York has fired head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, but according to Gilbert Arenas, he is not the only reason the Knicks were sent home.

Ad

As an individual, Towns had a great season in his first year with New York. The 7-footer was in the top 15 in the NBA in both points and rebounds per game, earning an All-Star nod and a spot on the All-NBA 3rd Team. However Arenas remains critical of the star center. After an 11-year career, the three-time All-NBA guard has transitioned into the sports media world, hosting a podcast and appearing on TV.

Ad

Trending

On Monday's episode of "Gil's Arena", Arenas gave his thoughts on Towns while talking about why the Knicks came up two wins short of an NBA Finals berth. According to him, Towns' body is what holds him back, comparing his body to that of an WNBA player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"After all, (it's) on KAT himself," Arenas said about the Knicks' shortcomings. "It's him! It's his physical makeup; long legs, short torso, big a** feet. There's nothing he can do, he's built like a whole f*****g b***h. He's built like a female. Am I saying something wrong? He's built like a girl, he has girl hips. He's like a full WNBA player."

Ad

Arenas is not the only member of the media to call out Towns for his lack of physcial play throughout his career. To his credit, the former No. 1 overall pick is one of the most skilled big men the NBA has ever seen, but his lack of rim protection has been pointed out by experts for years.

Arenas didn't approve of Towns' arrival to the Knicks

The Knicks turned heads this offseason when they traded Julius Rande and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Towns.

Ad

At the time, Arenas did not like the deal. To him, New York took away a key piece around Jalen Brunson; an enforcer to support him when the game gets physical.

"I think where it hurts is you don't have an enforcer anymore that protects Brunson," Arenas said about the trade. "You don't have anybody that's going to have his back. That ain't KAT's job, he's not gonna be sitting there trying to level people that hit Brunson a few times..."

The Knicks enter an offseason full of questions as they search for a new head coach and try to figure out what tweaks need to be made to the roster in order for them to get over the hump. Despite how the season ended, some experts think that New York should be respected and viewed as title contenders moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More