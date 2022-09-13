“That was the hardest thing he ever done in the summer was play Kobe 1-on-1” – Gilbert Arenas shares then-4x All-Star's strenuous offseason workout with Kobe Bryant

Former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant is known for his legendary work ethic. His career was filled with incredible stories from peers who came into contact with him. Gilbert Arenas is one such person who commended Bryant's work ethic.

On the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas" podcast, Arenas spoke about the time Grant Hill came into contact with a young Bryant. Arenas spoke about how Hill changed his outlook on offseason training after playing with Bryant that summer.

"Grant Hill was talking about the time he was at UCLA working out. Working on his — he was changing his shot. And the young Kobe Bryant was on the down far end working with his trainer. He said, Kobe's going hard, going hard, going hard. And then at the end of it, Kobe is like, 'Oh, let's play one-on-one.'

"He was like, I'm not gonna say no, you know. At this point in time, Grant Hill is a four-time All-Star. And Kobe's only ... started one game that previous season, right. They played one-on-one. Grant Hill said that was the hardest thing he ever done in the summer was play Kobe one-on-one."

Arenas continued:

"He's a four-time all-star. He didn't know how to get better in the summer. All he wanted to do was lift, run the beach, play basketball. A 19-year-old kid taught him how to develop his basketball game. Because you don't know, some players don't know how to develop their game."

This is one of Bryant's many legendary workout stories. The five-time champion was well renowned for his training and dedication to the game. Bryant transcended the sport with his influence. He has been deeply revered not only by his peers but also by folks from other walks of life.

Remembering Kobe Bryant's final game in the NBA

Kobe Bryant's presser after his final game for the LA Lakers.

Kobe Bryant was the backbone of the LA Lakers for well over a decade. He is arguably the greatest Laker of all time. Bryant was their talisman and the man they turned to for big occasions. But his final game for the Lakers was an emotional night in front of a packed Staples Center, which is now the Crypto.com arena.

Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final NBA game. 5 years ago todayKobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final NBA game. 5 years ago today 💜💛Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final NBA game. https://t.co/xE7qaLDLla

While injuries had caught up to the great man, things were only going to end the way Bryant wanted them to. In his final game, he faced the Utah Jazz. Bryant played for 42 minutes and nine seconds, and scored 60 points on 44% shooting.

23 PTS - 3 ASTS - 8-16 FG

Utah Jazz: 21 PTS Kobe Bryant’s 4th Quarter in his Farewell Game:23 PTS - 3 ASTS - 8-16 FG3-5 3P - 4-4 FT (64.8 TS%)Utah Jazz: 21 PTS https://t.co/hph75zX8Iq

The most outrageous stat of the night was Bryant's 50 field-goal attempts. Twenty-one of those were from beyond the arc. He also shot 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. It was a truly Kobe-esque performance as the Lakers won the game 101-96.

