Gilbert Arenas speculates LeBron James shifting 'gears' on Lakers can derail OKC Thunder's NBA Playoffs run

In the final stretch of the regular season, LeBron James and the LA Lakers are still trying to solidify their playoff fate. Despite being in the play-in tournament right now, two analysts feel they have what it takes to go on a deep run.

After making some trades at the deadline last year, the Lakers were able to propel themselves to the Western Conference finals. During a recent episode of "Nightcap," Shannon Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas touched on if they could have similar postseason success this season.

Arenas isn't worried about the Lakers hitting another gear before the playoffs, but LeBron James being able to do so.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They do, it's all dependent of LeBron," Arenas said. "It ain't the Lakers' next gear, it's LeBron's next gear."

Sharpe and Arenas also broke down how the postseason could open for them based on the Play-In Tournament. If LA is able to get matched up with the OKC Thunder, both feel they could upset them.

"If they get OKC they'll beat OKC," Sharpe said.

Expand Tweet

The Thunder are currently battling with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves at the top of the Western Conference. As for the Lakers, they sit in ninth place with a 37-32 record.

Could LeBron James and the Lakers knock off the OKC Thunder in round one?

Even though LeBron James and the LA Lakers are towards the bottom of the standings, they are still a team to watch. They've shown in the past they're capable of taking down teams that had great regular season success.

Shannon Shapre and Gilbert Arenas have faith in LA against a team like the OKC Thunder, and rightfully so. Things could play out this year similar to how they did last postseason.

Going through the play-in is nothing new for the Lakers, as they've done it on multiple occasions. They did so last year, ending up with the seventh seed.

In the first round, the Lakers faced off against a Memphis Grizzlies team that was led by Ja Morant. The roster was loaded with promising young talent, but lacked playoff experience. LeBron James and company were able to take advantage of this, and ended up winning the series in six games.

Looking at the Thunder, they are in a similar position as Memphis was last year. They have an MVP-caliber guard in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but have little to no experience in the playoffs.

Experience certainly plays a factor in the postseason, and would be a major talking point in this potential matchup. OKC would be relying on young players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams to slow down LeBron and Anthony Davis.

Because of their inexperience as a whole, getting the Thunder in round one might be the best case scenario for the Lakers.