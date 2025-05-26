Gilbert Arenas switches back to Knicks bandwagon in hilarious skit after Karl-Anthony Towns & Co. stun Pacers in thriller

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has switched his allegiance again and is back supporting the New York Knicks after they claimed Game 3. The Knicks erased a 20-point deficit to defeat the Indiana Pacers in Game 3, bringing the series to 2-1. The Pacers shocked everyone after they won the first two games at home.

From the start, this series has felt like it could go either way. The Pacers won Game 1 after erasing a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Game 2 was also close and ended with Indiana winning 114-109. Game 3 felt like it was the Pacers' to win, but the Knicks shocked them at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

With New York performing like a contender again, Gilbert Arenas is back on the bandwagon and posted a hilarious skit, showing his support for the team:

“New York, we back baby!” Arenas said.

“Game aint’ even over yet and we’re still celebrating, taking one home!”

Arenas previously posted another skit declaring his support for the Indiana Pacers after they stunned the Knicks in Game 1.

“Taking Game 1, always been a fan. Yes sir!” Arenas said.

However, this skit was followed by another where Arenas was seen cheering for the Knicks ahead of Game 2. With the way this series has been going, it wouldn't be surprising if Arenas shifts his allegiance a couple more times before one team advances to the NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers will take on the New York Knicks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Gilbert Arenas names his top-5 shooters of all time

Gilbert Arenas wasn’t just switching allegiances on Tuesday, as he also sat down to name his top-5 shooters of all time. First, Arenas asked Brandon Jennings for his list, who replied, saying:

“Steph Curry, I’m gonna go with Steve Nash in there, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, I’m gonna go Klay.”

Jennings ended up switching Klay Thompson out for Kevin Durant, but Arenas was more interested in naming only pure shooters.

“I’m gonna go with Curry, Bird, Craig Hodges, Klay, Reggie Miller.”

Arenas left Ray Allen off his list, arguing that while Allen is a better basketball player, he doesn’t come near Klay Thompson when it comes to being a pure shooter. He explained his exclusion of Allen, saying that he wouldn’t be able to defeat Thompson in a shooting competition.

