Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco drops 3-word heartfelt reaction after explosive LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate

Since retiring from the NBA, Gilbert Arenas has moved into a career as an analyst. While he primarily discusses the league on his podcast, his wife highlighted his latest opportunity to speak on a big stage.

On Friday, Arenas appeared as a guest on ESPN's "First Take." Speaking to Stephen A. Smith, the two covered various topics, including the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Arenas' wife took to social media to show her support. On Friday, she posted a photo of him on "First Take" on her Instagram story and wrote:

"First take shawty."

Via @mellimonaco's Instagram

The former NBA All-Star turned analyst and Monaco were engaged over the summer and married at the end of January. They were dating for nearly two years before that.

Monaco is a social media influencer with over 422,000 followers on Instagram. She also hosts her podcast titled "The Blind Pineapple."

Gilbert Arenas shares his thoughts on the flaws in the GOAT debate

Gilbert Arenas covered various NBA topics on "First Take." While discussing the latest "face of the league" discourse in basketball circles, he touched on the problem with the GOAT debate.

Arenas feels things have changed when discussing how LeBron James is spoken about compared to stars of the past. Primarily, LeBron's game's flaws are zeroed in on far more than his predecessors. Arenas also feels that there are constantly negative connotations with players when they pursue champions and individual accolades.

"I'm from the era where you introduced a superstar or the stars of the league, it was all positive," Arenas said. "You push their greatness, you didn't push the negative parts of their game.

That's the problem. You're putting these rules out and then when they're trying to get to it, you use this and said, 'Ah, you got a little dirt on your game, you can't be the Messiah.'"

Arenas didn't take sides in the LeBron vs. Jordan debate. He just pointed out how things have changed regarding admiring greatness.

As a former high-level talent, Arenas is well aware of how stars are viewed in the media. He was a multi-time All-Star and All-NBA caliber player at his peak with the Washington Wizards.

