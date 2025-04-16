Gilbert Arenas wife Melli Monaco hypes Alijah Arenas' 'UNBELIEVABLE' skill montage,"Just being trying sh*t during game"

Gilbert Arenas and his wife, Melli Monaco, often post or repost viral videos of Alijah Arenas’ high school basketball exploits. Over the years, the two have usually been the first to comment, along with Laura Govan, Alijah’s mother, when the young phenom’s plays grab headlines. Tuesday was no different when Ball Is Life compiled some of the Chatsworth star’s most impressive plays.
Monaco wrote in her Instagram story:
“He just being trying sh*t During the game. UNBELIEVABLE”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The video started with Gilbert Arenas coaching the phenom on the sidelines. As the clip rolled, the younger Arenas could be seen dazzling opponents with different moves. He mixed finesse and power to keep defenders outbalanced. Arenas also showed off his remarkable athleticism with a few rim-rattling posters.
Since Monaco and Arenas reportedly started dating in 2023, the social media influencer and the former NBA stars’ kids have developed a close relationship. Monaco sometimes showers them with gifts even before she and Gilbert tied the knot in January this year. The Frenchwoman has even more reason to support the Arenas kids after she got married to their father.
Gilbert Arenas’ wife, Melli Monaco, praises Alijah Arenas’ decision to play for USC next year
Alijah Arenas is widely considered the top shooting guard from the 2025 high school basketball class. ESPN ranks him 12th overall, while other scouting sites put him in the top 10. Gilbert Arenas’ son had several suitors before his career with Chatsworth High came to an end.
When the emerging high school star announced his decision to join USC in late January, Melli Monaco promptly reacted on Instagram:
“This extremely talented young man @alijah0arenas committed to USC!!! I’m very proud of you and can’t wait to see them buckets 😘❤️👀”
Alijah announced his commitment to join USC in his father’s podcast. They revealed the choice roughly a week after the former Golden State Warriors star married Monaco.
After starring for Chatsworth, Alijah can count on the YouTuber to be at his corner with his dad when he plays for the Trojans. They will likely be even more engaged as Arenas gets close to his dream of playing in the NBA.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for