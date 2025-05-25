Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco is one proud stepmom as Aloni Arenas’ soars for first in-game dunk: "He's 13 y'all"

On Saturday, former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas' wife, Melli Monaco, showed love to her stepson Aloni Arenas for his high-flying play. The young hooper displayed his hops during a recent game as he soared to make his first-ever in-game dunk.
The influencer shared the clip of her step-son dunking on Instagram, and captioning the story with a jubilant message, she wrote:
"He is 13 yall! 1st dunk game!!!"
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
In the video, Aloni Arenas receives a long pass, which he quickly transitions into a fast break. The 13-year-old takes off from the ground and completes the move with a one-handed dunk. His first-ever in-game dunk earned plenty of reactions, including from his step-mom, who was proud of his athletic ability.
The seventh grader currently suits up for the Compton Magic, which is a Non-Profit Corporation based out of Compton that provides opportunities to student-athletes. Founded in 1993 by Rod Palmer and Etop Udo-Ema, the organisation has produced many top-level talents in the NBA, including this year's DPOY winner Evan Mobley.
Aloni Arenas, although still a raw talent, seems to be another gem in the Compton Magic setup. The youngster is the youngest son of NBA icon Gilbert Arenas and seems to carry a similar swagger to his father. Donning the iconic number zero on his back, it won't be long before the seventh grader earns the attention of top recruits in the country.
Gilbert Arenas offers take on Indiana Pacers star who 'never took that leap'
Gilbert Arenas shared an unexpected opinion about Pascal Siakam during a discussion about the most crucial secondary player in the conference finals. The former Warriors guard expressed that Siakam had not lived up to his potential and should have been the franchise leader for the Pacers.
During an appearance on ESPN's "First Take," Arenas gave a damming review of the former Raptors star, as he explained he should have been the No.1 star in Indiana.
"This is very disturbing to say his name because he was supposed to be a number one, but Pascal. I thought when they traded for him, he was the go-to guy ... 2019, you showed very great promise in your ability, and you've never taken that leap in this basketball career of yours," he expressed.
Despite Arenas' criticism, Siakam and the Pacers currently hold a two-game lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference final. If they do manage to qualify, this will be the Pacers' first trip to the NBA Finals since 2000.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for