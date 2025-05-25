Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco is one proud stepmom as Aloni Arenas’ soars for first in-game dunk: "He's 13 y'all"

On Saturday, former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas' wife, Melli Monaco, showed love to her stepson Aloni Arenas for his high-flying play. The young hooper displayed his hops during a recent game as he soared to make his first-ever in-game dunk.

Ad

The influencer shared the clip of her step-son dunking on Instagram, and captioning the story with a jubilant message, she wrote:

"He is 13 yall! 1st dunk game!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Melli Monaco shows love to her stepson and Gilbert Arenas' son Aloni Arenas

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the video, Aloni Arenas receives a long pass, which he quickly transitions into a fast break. The 13-year-old takes off from the ground and completes the move with a one-handed dunk. His first-ever in-game dunk earned plenty of reactions, including from his step-mom, who was proud of his athletic ability.

Ad

Trending

The seventh grader currently suits up for the Compton Magic, which is a Non-Profit Corporation based out of Compton that provides opportunities to student-athletes. Founded in 1993 by Rod Palmer and Etop Udo-Ema, the organisation has produced many top-level talents in the NBA, including this year's DPOY winner Evan Mobley.

Aloni Arenas, although still a raw talent, seems to be another gem in the Compton Magic setup. The youngster is the youngest son of NBA icon Gilbert Arenas and seems to carry a similar swagger to his father. Donning the iconic number zero on his back, it won't be long before the seventh grader earns the attention of top recruits in the country.

Ad

Gilbert Arenas offers take on Indiana Pacers star who 'never took that leap'

Gilbert Arenas shared an unexpected opinion about Pascal Siakam during a discussion about the most crucial secondary player in the conference finals. The former Warriors guard expressed that Siakam had not lived up to his potential and should have been the franchise leader for the Pacers.

Ad

During an appearance on ESPN's "First Take," Arenas gave a damming review of the former Raptors star, as he explained he should have been the No.1 star in Indiana.

"This is very disturbing to say his name because he was supposed to be a number one, but Pascal. I thought when they traded for him, he was the go-to guy ... 2019, you showed very great promise in your ability, and you've never taken that leap in this basketball career of yours," he expressed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite Arenas' criticism, Siakam and the Pacers currently hold a two-game lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference final. If they do manage to qualify, this will be the Pacers' first trip to the NBA Finals since 2000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More