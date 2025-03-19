  • home icon
Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco shares memories of boozy night out with former Swiss NBA star and his wife

By Sameer Khan
Modified Mar 19, 2025 17:14 GMT
Melli Monaco shared pictures from a boozy night out with former NBA star and his wife (Images via Instagram/@mellimonaco)

Gilbert Arenas’ wife Melli Monaco shared pictures from a booze-filled night on Instagram with former Swiss NBA star, Thabo Sefolosha, and his wife, Bertille Sefolosha. Monaco shared pictures and videos from the night, a ‘civilized’ picture with Thabo’s wife, and multiple videos of them having fun on their night out.

She shed light on how the night unfolded by putting this message on her Instagram story:

"We were trying to be civilized. Then..."
Monaco referring to her 'civilized' picture with Bertille Sefolosha

Check out her Instagram stories below:

Melli Monaco's Instagram stories from her night out with Thabo Sefolosha and his wife
More snaps from Monaco's night out with the Sefoloshas

Pictures shared by Monaco show the three laughing, dancing, and drinking the night away.

Monaco met her now husband, Gilbert Arenas, in 2023 and the two got engaged in July 2024. It didn't take them long to tie the knot for good as Arenas married Monaco in a private ceremony in January 2025. Monaco was recently spotted attending Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' last game of high school basketball.

Arenas shares four children with his former fiance Laura Govan. They were together from 2002 to 2014 before deciding to go down separate paths.

Melli Monaco proudly celebrates Gilber Arenas' time on First Take

Melli Monaco's husband, Gilbert Arenas, is often very vocal with his opinions on happenings around the league. He generally shares his thoughts on his own podcast, Gil's Arena. On February 28, Arenas got the rare chance to feature on ESPN's First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith. Monaco was proud to see her husband take center stage and gave a heartfelt reaction to it.

"First Take Shawty 👅😍👅: wrote Melli

Check out her reaction below:

Melli Monaco reacts to Gilbert Arenas' appearance on First Take

During his time on the show, Arenas presented his views on the LeBron vs. Jordan debate, but he made sure to not pick any sides. The three-time All-Star did acknowledge LeBron is given a much harder time than Michael Jordan was, when the media talked about his greatness.

Arenas also believes all the rules the media has added to the GOAT debate are a major problem. He suggested the Jordan vs. LeBron debate has turned into more a comparison of accolades instead of a real discussion.

Edited by Debasish
हिन्दी