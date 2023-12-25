Girl dad Luka Doncic hysterically pairs outfit with 'I make cute babies' hat 

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic has been making headlines not only for his exceptional performance on the court but also for his off-court style. Recently, he was spotted wearing an 'I make cute babies' hat, embracing his new role as a father.

Since the birth of his daughter, Doncic has continued to impress with his on-court performance, maintaining impressive statistics. His stats since becoming a father are a testament to his skill and consistency, averaging 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Notably, Luka Doncic's historical numbers as a father have been remarkable, further solidifying his status as a top-tier player.

Since welcoming his first child Gabriela with his fiancee Anamaria Goltes, the 24-year-old player has been averaging 36 points, 9 rebounds, and 12 assists on shooting splits of 49% from the field, 36% from three-point range, and 86% from the free-throw line.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks' Playoff aspirations

Doncic's aspirations for a championship are not new, as he has been vocal about his desire to win since his rookie season. In his fifth season, Doncic is still working towards that goal, and the Mavericks' playoff aspirations remain high. Despite a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs last season, the Mavericks are looking to build on their success and make a deeper run this year.

The Mavericks' playoff aspirations are not without challenges, however. The Western Conference is stacked with talented teams, and the road to the NBA Finals will be difficult.

Kyrie Irving's role with the Dallas Mavericks has been pivotal to the team's success, particularly in establishing a "complete team" with a healthy attitude. Irving's versatility and offensive prowess have complemented Luka Doncic's game, making them a formidable duo. His recent season-high performance, contributing 35 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, exemplifies his impact on the team's success.

Furthermore, Irving's health is a significant factor in the team's success. His ability to stay healthy and contribute consistently on the court is crucial to the Mavericks' playoff aspirations. While Irving has faced challenges with injuries, his current focus on maintaining his health and fitness is essential for the team's long-term success.