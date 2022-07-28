"Give him 3 more years of YouTube deep dives and he might surpass Kyrie", "Turns out I’m the idiot" - Redditors send in hilarious reactions as Jaylen Brown articulates his tweet

Jaylen Brown's tweet on Jan. 31 foretold the Boston Celtics' 2021-22 season.

The Celtics started off with a lackluster record of 26-25, just managing to stay above .500 on occasions. After Marcus Smart's comments about always passing the ball to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, a flurry of comments from the media and the league posited that the Celtics must split up.

That was until Jan. 31, when Brown put tweeted:

"The energy is about to shift"

Little did anyone know, but the energy was really about to shift. The Celtics went on a 25-6 run after Jan. 31, finishing with a record of 51-31 as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The C's carried this momentum into the playoffs. They swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round (the only sweep in the playoffs) and took out the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in two seven-game series.

Ime Udoka took his team to the NBA Finals as a first-time head coach.

Brown articulated his tweet on ESPN's "NBA Today," saying:

"You know, you ever been in a time where things just don't seem to be going right, everything just seems to be going wrong and I just felt like, just for everybody, that things were about to shift?

"Certain times in the year, there actually was a retrograde, which means the planets was spinning in the opposite direction, for people who believe in that type of stuff. And I know at that moment, the energy was about to change. so I tweeted it out and we went on a win streak"

r/NBA reacted to Brown's comments, shunning all the retrogade speak.

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics' title contention

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Boston Celtics' finals run last season was one of the most thrilling in the past few years. But it is hard not to factor in the way they progressed throughout the playoffs.

After trampling the Nets in four games, the C's went toe-to-toe with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday for seven games. Milwaukee was without key starter Khris Middleton.

In the Heat series, the Celtics again went seven games with Miami, with an injured Jimmy Butler in some games and without Butler in one.

While playoff luck has supported plenty of teams, health notwithstanding, the Celtics should put up a good fight in the Eastern Conference next season. But with a number of high-level players coming back from injuries, title contention seems a stretch at this point.

