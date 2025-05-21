“Give ’em hell”: Knicks x-factor Mitchell Robinson draws ECF final motivation from words of high school coach’s wife in special tribute

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson shared a heatwarming tribute to Dawn Stockton, the late wife of his high school coach, Butch Stockton, before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

On an Instagram post on Monday, Robinson shared a photo with Stockton in what seemed to be the latter's hospital bed. Stockton, whom the Knicks' big man called "mama," passed away in September 2023 due to cancer.

"As we making history in this playoffs push. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you. I know you up there watching me on the big stage defending the city of NEW YORK like you told me in high school 'give em hell 🤠.'

"Mama, thank you for everything, watching over me, getting me healthy to pursue this dream I’ve been chasing my whole life. I love and miss you."

This is a developing story.

