"Give him his flowers": Dwyane Wade wants people to remember what Allen Iverson meant to the culture of the NBA

Dwyane Wade is headed to the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and is expected to get inducted on August 12. Joining Wade in the class of 2023 are other NBA legends such as Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich.

Apparently, these legends have the privilege to select which existing Hall of Famer get to induct them. Perhaps to no surprise, Wade selected Allen Iverson to present him.

It's no secret that Iverson was a huge influence on Dwyane Wade. Before Wade made it to the NBA, he used to watch Iverson and idolized him ever since. Now, as a sign of respect and appreciation to the Hall of Famer, Wade wants Iverson to get some recognition for the influence he's brought to the league:

“Allen Iverson is somebody who gets forgotten for what he means to this game and what he means to a community and to a culture," Wade said after selecting Iverson to present him in the Hall of Fame. "And so, I want to bring that back to the front in the forefront and give him his flowers like he deserved.”

Looking back at Allen Iverson's legendary career

In 1996, Allen Iverson became the top pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the draft, instantly etching his name into the NBA's history books. His debut season was nothing short of extraordinary as well, with an astounding average of 23.5 points, 7.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game, leading to a well-deserved NBA Rookie of the Year award.

It was Iverson's tenacious scoring ability and explosive crossovers that endeared him to fans and struck fear into the hearts of opponents. He was a scoring machine, a relentless force on the court who seemed to defy gravity with his acrobatic finishes at the rim.

Iverson's flashy ball-handling skills became legendary, and defenders found themselves on the wrong end of his highlight-reel crossovers time and time again.

The 2000-2001 season was undoubtedly the pinnacle of Iverson's illustrious career. Leading the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals, he showcased his determination and resilience.

Despite facing a stacked Los Angeles Lakers team led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, Iverson put on an epic performance, scoring 48 points in Game 1 to lead the 76ers to a stunning upset victory.

Over the course of his career, Iverson was an 11-time NBA All-Star and a four-time scoring champion. He averaged an impressive 26.7 points per game over his 14-season NBA journey. Beyond his scoring prowess, Iverson was a tenacious defender, leading the league in steals three times.

A diminutive guard standing at just 6-feet tall, Allen Iverson defied expectations and shattered barriers, proving that heart, skill and determination can overcome physical limitations.

His electrifying playing style and fearless approach to the game made him a fan favorite and earned him a well-deserved spot in the prestigious Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

