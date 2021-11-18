"Give me a month of LeBron, AD, and Westbrook, together, healthy, and see what that looks like." - Tim Legler comments on Los Angeles Lakers' struggles and the impending return of LeBron James

The Los Angele Lakers have struggled without LeBron James, going a disappointing 4-5 run in his absence. But it is still far too early to rule out the star-studded team as the favorite to reach the NBA Finals from the Western Conference.

The Lakers will start a five-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, and they will continue to be without James. The four-time MVP has been sidelined since Nov. 2 with an abdominal strain, having played only six games this season. ESPN basketball writer Adrian Wojnarowski reported James could return Friday, when the Lakers visit the Boston Celtics.

ESPN basketball analyst Tim Legler discussed the Lakers' struggles and what could become of the Lakers with the impending return of King James during an appearance on "SportsCenter."

"I think much like the Nets, you know, reserving judgment until you figure out what's going on with Kyrie Irving. I think the same thing with the Lakers. I think part of it is the regular season is just not gonna mean as much to this team."

After talking about the disparity in James' game as opposed to that of Lakers new addition Russell Westbrook, he added:

"Bottom line is this: Give me a month of LeBron, AD, and Westbrook, together, healthy, and see what that looks like."

According to Legler, only then can the totality of the Lakers be seen. As the season unfolds, they will show what their ceiling is.

How successful can the Lakers be when James returns?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers high fives Kent Bazemore #9

The Lakers (8-7) have a lot to figure out even when James returns. They have not been the defensive powerhouse they were last season. That's an area where the NBA's best team, the Golden State Warriors (12-2), has excelled. Plus, there is still a big decision on how to run the offense with James and Westbrook on the court.

Nonetheless, James is a difference-maker and will be key to a turnaround for the Lakers. Turnovers have been a problem, as their primary ball-handler has struggled protecting the ball. That should change with James directing traffic because of his high basketball IQ and court vision.

The Lakers went 4-2 with James in the lineup. Among those wins were victories over the Memphis Grizzlies (7-7), who were in top form at the time, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6), who have been a surprise in the Eastern Conference.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Lakers are optimistic LeBron James (abdominal strain) could return Friday against the Celtics, per @wojespn The Lakers are optimistic LeBron James (abdominal strain) could return Friday against the Celtics, per @wojespn https://t.co/ztAOZZahzf

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although James' greatness, even as he turns 37 in Dec. 30, the chemistry on both ends will need to be seen as the Lakers move forward.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein