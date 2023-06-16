"Give a round of applause for KCP"- Nikola Jokic interrupts Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and pours a beer on his head

The historic triumph of MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the NBA title race was celebrated with a great start as superstar Nikola Jokic lit up the party following their hard-won triumph against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Jokic was unable to contain his joy and opted for humorous antics during teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's postgame interview.

In a surprising and playful move, Nikola Jokic crashed Caldwell-Pope's interview and, without warning, poured a can of beer over his teammate's head, leaving everyone in the room stunned.

Nikola Jokic, known for his reserved demeanor, unleashed his inner prankster, creating a light-hearted moment amid the intense championship atmosphere.

As Caldwell-Pope was speaking to the media, he was caught off guard by the unexpected shower of beer, momentarily halting his words. While the exact words exchanged between Jokic and KCP remain unknown, it's likely that Jokic playfully questioned why the interview was taking so long.

In response, Caldwell-Pope gracefully exited the scene, joining his teammates in the jubilant championship celebrations. Jokic's action showcased his mischievous side, adding to the camaraderie and fun-loving spirit within the Nuggets' locker room.

The Nuggets' victory marked a significant milestone for the franchise, and Nikola Jokic's impromptu beer shower added an element of joy to an already memorable night.

Chilling like Stone Cold: KCP brings WWE vibes to championship parade

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope took the Denver Nuggets' championship parade to a whole new level by bringing WWE vibes and channeling the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin. As a two-time NBA champion, Caldwell-Pope embraced the joyous occasion and showcased his elite partying skills throughout the celebration.

During the parade, Caldwell-Pope became the life of the party as he grabbed every available beer, including engaging in a chugging contest with an enthusiastic fan. With impressive finesse, he squeezed the cans to rapidly consume the beer, captivating the crowd with his lightning-fast chugging technique.

The excitement peaked when Caldwell-Pope paid homage to Stone Cold Steve Austin by expertly smashing two beers together and drenching his face in a cascade of frothy goodness.

The impressive execution of the Stone Cold technique with minimal consumption yet maximum visual effect pleased spectators and brought attention to his captivating nature.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's WWE-inspired antics added an extra layer of excitement to the celebratory atmosphere, cementing his status as the star of the day. His partying skills and a nod to wrestling nostalgia made him the center of attention as he embodied the joy and exuberance that come with being a two-time NBA champion.

