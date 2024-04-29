"Give me some time": Jordan Poole offers playful response to joining London Lions next season

Jordan Poole perhaps had the worst season of his career this season with the Washington Wizards. From being the future of a championship team to potentially being the young leader of a young team, things didn’t go as planned for the Wizards’ star. Recently, Poole was in London on vacation and stopped for the London Lions’ quarterfinal game against Surrey Scorchers.

Poole and Sam Becker, the former Washington Wizards player who now plays for the London Lions, have known each other for a long time. In an interview with the commentators, Jordan Poole said he was there to support Becker, whom he has known since his childhood.

During the candid interview, one of the commentators asked Poole if the Lions had tried to recruit him.

“No, not yet. They are trying to give me some time,” said Poole.

Jordan Poole and the Wizards finished the season as the league's second-worst team, just ahead of the Detroit Pistons. While the Wizards' partnership of Poole and Kyle Kuzma failed to produce results, Poole faced a lot of criticism while struggling on the field.

In light of how the team has performed, a big change might come this off-season.

Jordan Poole voted most overrated player in NBA

Jordan Poole was voted one of the most overrated players in the league. According to The Athletic Sam Amick and Josh Robbins, Poole, Rudy Gobert, Trae Young and Dillion Brooks made it to the list.

Gobert led the list with the most votes, followed by Poole, Young, Brooks and James Harden. Gobert got 13.6% of the votes and Poole got 8.6% of the votes. Given the downfall Poole had this season, his inclusion in the list should not be a surprise.

Jordan Poole's numbers were surprisingly low this season. Despite his minutes being consistent this season, his offensive numbers are the lowest since his rookie year.

This season, his field goal percentage was 41.3%, his three-point percentage was 32.6% and he averaged 17.4 points per game, which was his lowest in three seasons.

Moreover, Poole also received a lot of criticism for his leadership with the Wizards. From NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith to NBA legend Kevin Garnett, the NBA world slammed Poole for his on-court behavior. Stephen A. Smith went on to say that Jordan Poole "needs to have a personality check."

