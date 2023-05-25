"Give it a week" - NBA Western Conference executive believes LeBron James is just bluffing with his 'retirement' claims

LeBron James’ hint of retirement after getting swept by the Denver Nuggets has left the NBA stunned. James just played his 20th season and will be turning 39 years old in December. He has accomplished everything there is to succeed in pro basketball.

Most basketball analysts are convinced that it was just the frustration talking. One anonymous league executive reportedly said (via Eric Pincus):

“Give it a week. Let’s see if he’s saying the same thing.”

Another unnamed Western Conference executive had a more Machiavellian twist:

“He just changed the conversation. Now we’re not talking about a sweep; we’re talking about LeBron and retirement. He loves to control the narrative.”

LeBron James still has two years and $97.1 million left on his contract with the LA Lakers. James also has a player option for the 2024-25 season, which gives him leeway to accomplish what he calls his biggest remaining goal in the NBA.

Bronny James, the NBA superstar’s eldest son, is expected to have a one-and-done collegiate career at USC. He will then be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. “King James” has repeatedly claimed over the past two years that teaming up with his son is a dream he can’t wait to fulfill.

LeBron James would be 40 years old by the younger James’ rookie year. Between now and then, a ton of things could still happen.

Perhaps the stinging loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets has already given him doubts about his dream to play with Bronny.

The NBA’s all-time leading points insisted that reaching the Conference finals is no longer fun for him. He may be leveraging his last two years in LA to ask Lakers GM Rob Pelinka to revamp the roster yet again for another title run.

Kyrie Irving, who was at Crypto.com Arena in Game 4, is believed to be a player LeBron James is looking to play with again. A trio of “LBJ,” Irving and Anthony Davis would make them heavy favorites to win next year’s championship.

LeBron James’ LA Lakers will be playing against a reloaded Western Conference next season

Perhaps the retirement hints were LeBron James’ way of posturing to urge the LA Lakers to construct an even better lineup for next season. The four-time champ knows that the West will only be more difficult to win next season.

The Denver Nuggets are not going away, and as long as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are healthy, they’re always going to be tough to beat. Denver’s entry into the NBA Finals will only make them even better.

The Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are also expected to be hungrier after heartbreaking seasons. Many are also looking at the Portland Trail Blazers as a potential force in the West if they can add a bona fide star alongside Damian Lillard.

No one will likely overlook the OKC Thunder anymore after this season’s superb showing. Even the San Antonio Spurs, who are expected to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama, will be a tough challenge.

If the LA Lakers don’t significantly improve, LeBron James could be fighting in yet another play-in tournament and a quick postseason exit after that.

James has proven that on many nights, he remains a game-changer. Unlike in past years, though, he will need a much better roster to also carry him to the championship.

