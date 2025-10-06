“Giver of stretch marks”: Savannah James confident in the man Bronny James has become, with ‘no tears’ of worry in emotional post

  • home icon
By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 06, 2025 12:02 GMT
Savannah James expresses confidence in the man Bronny James in emotional social media post
Savannah James expresses confidence in the man Bronny James in emotional social media post (Credits: Getty and IG/@mrs_savannahrj)

Savannah James was overcome with emotion as she shared a heartfelt message for her and LeBron James’ oldest child, Bronny James. The NBA legend’s firstborn turned 21 on Monday. His age still pales in comparison to his father's tenure in the league.

James wished him on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures, highlighting Bronny’s growth from an infant to an adult. She wrote a heartfelt message for him in the caption, expressing pride in the man he has become:

“My firstborn baby is 21 today. This could have gone 1 of 2 ways… but I’m so overly confident in the man you are that I have no tears. Just gratitude that I was chosen to watch you become the man you are today," James wrote.
"I pray for you so much happiness, health, joy, growth, courage, inner peace, and an abundance of love! Happiest Birthday @bronny! I love you beyond measure #GiverOfStretchmarks Lol!”

Bronny James endured a difficult rookie season in the NBA after the LA Lakers drafted him at No. 55 in 2024. He played 27 games for the team in his first season, averaging 2.3 points per game, which resulted in much criticism on social media. He showed promise in the G League, averaging 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 11 games.

LeBron James highlights Bronny James’ preseason play on his birthday

Savannah James wasn't the only parent to put a spotlight on Bronny James on his birthday. LeBron James shared a clip of Bronny's highlight play from the Lakers' preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

He posted the clip on his Instagram story, highlighting his son's athletic ability.

"Bronny's Bounce!" James wrote.
LeBron James&#039; Instagram story.
LeBron James' Instagram story.

Bronny James recorded five points, three rebounds and three assists as the Lakers lost to Golden State. His first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns was even more difficult as he finished with eight points, shooting 1-for-12.

Even though his form in the preseason has been shaky, fans expect James to be a bigger part of the rotation in 2025-26, noting his improvements on defense following his performance in the 2025 Summer League.

The Lakers will return to action next Sunday, taking on the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center.

bell-icon Manage notifications