"Gives me joy" - Russell Westbrook fans elated after Clippers owner Steve Ballmer's red-hot angry pic goes viral

Russell Westbrook helped the Denver Nuggets win Game 5 of their first-round playoff matchup against the LA Clippers and take a 3-2 series lead. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was caught looking unhappy on the sidelines as his former player torched them off the bench.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DNVR_Nuggets shared a photo of Ballmer looking angry at Westbrook. The billionaire owner is known for his passion and emotion, and his angry side came after Westbrook put together his best game of the series.

Westbrook finished the game with 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting, including three 3-point shots. He was huge in the first quarter as the Nuggets kept things tight against the Clippers, scoring timely baskets in the second half to help the hosts earn the 131-115 win.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Russell Westbrook fans celebrated his performance, the win and Steve Ballmer's reaction online. Westbrook played for the LA Clippers for one and a half seasons, leaving in last year's free agency to sign with the Denver Nuggets.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

"Holy shiii ts gives me joy," a fan wrote.

"Lust or loathing? Hard to tell," one fan asked.

"I feel like this is actually Steve’s face 100% of the time that he’s not on a stage pumping up a crowd," another fan claimed.

Ad

"He don’t like Russ making all the shots," a fan tweeted.

"Nuggets pissing off billionaires. Truly the people’s team," another fan remarked.

"RUSS IS HIM," another fan commented.

Russell Westbrook has been great for the Nuggets, outside the spat between former coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth concerning his minutes. He has stepped up every time his number gets called.

Ad

Russell Westbrook got into it with Bogdan Bogdanovic in the 3rd quarter

It's not playoff basketball without some drama and tension. Russell Westbrook fouled Bogdan Bogdanovic late in the third quarter, which prompted a back-and-forth bickering between the two players. Bogdanovic was awarded two free throws following the foul.

Westbrook continued talking, leading to Bogdanovic leaving the charity stripe before getting the ball for his first free throw. Both players were called for a technical foul, with players and officials immediately separating them before any additional incident occurred.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bogdanovic also balled out for the LA Clippers, scoring 18 points off the bench. However, it wasn't enough as the Denver Nuggets pulled away in the fourth quarter and earned a win in Game 5. Denver has a chance to close the series on Thursday at the Intuit Dome.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More