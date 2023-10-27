"Gives a sense of grounding": Savannah James on importance of positivity in LeBron James' family

Savannah James stole the spotlight in the recent "Beats by Dre" commercial, featuring her husband LeBron James and football star Erling Haaland. During the ad, Savannah appears only for a few seconds, but her voice covers a great part of the ad as she motivates her husband.

In an interview with Essence, Savannah James referred to how important it is for her and her family to be positive.

"It’s very important. I would say that not only do I pour into LeBron, but just pouring into the entire family. I think it just gives a sense of grounding for us," Savannah James told Essence.

"And then my role as a mother, I’m supposed to pour into them and I do that with pride. Really, that spot for us was very regular. I feel like that’s kind of why it also showed and came through so well just because that’s how I show support for him on a daily basis. So yeah, I think it was very natural."

This has been the first time that we saw Savannah James participate in a commercial, but given the relationship between LeBron James' family and "Beats by Dre", it should not be the last either.

LeBron James praises Savannah James after her appearance in "Beats by Dre" commercial

The new "Beats by Dre" commercial, featuring LeBron James and Manchester City star Erling Haaland has gone viral. The video features LeBron James' entire family, including Savannah and their three kids, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

After the ad's release, LeBron James took to social media and praised his wife Savannah for her appearance in the commercial.

"M-V-P of the whole spot!!! @mrs_savannahrj KILLED IT," LeBron James wrote on an Instagram story.

LeBron James and his wife Savannah

This is not the first time that the four-time NBA champion and all-time scoring leader praised his wife, as he did the same after winning an ESPYs award last summer.

"If any of y’all know her — I know that there’s a few people in here that know her — you know she doesn’t ever do s— like this, ever. And the fact that I’m loving it that y’all get to see the queen that I live with every day. Kudos to you, baby," LeBron said of Savannah James, via Yahoo Sports.

Based on the praise she gets from her husband, we understand how important Savannah's presence is for LeBron James' family.