  • "Gives space, gives his presence on defensive end" - Steph Curry oozes optimism about chemistry with $5,685,000 center

"Gives space, gives his presence on defensive end" - Steph Curry oozes optimism about chemistry with $5,685,000 center

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 06, 2025 05:22 GMT
Steph Curry oozes optimism about chemistry with $5,685,000 center. (Photo: IMAGN)

Steph Curry lit up the first half of the Golden State Warriors' preseason win over the LA Lakers on Sunday. Curry was also filled with optimism after showing his chemistry with Al Horford, who made his unofficial debut in the Warriors' 111-103 win.

Speaking at the postgame press conference, Curry made his feelings clear about Horford's fit with the Warriors. He had nothing but praise for the $5.7 million man's impact on offense and defense. He's also excited to see what the team can do this upcoming season.

"High IQ, experienced championship caliber player that can really fit with any lineup out there," Curry said. "He gives space, he gives his presence on the defensive end. You saw the pass he made to me out of the corner. It's just kind of the unspoken chemistry that will continue to get better."
Steph Curry finished with 14 points in 15 minutes, while Al Horford came off the bench and provided a lot of spark in his first game. Horford, who signed a two-year, $11.7 million deal this offseason, had three points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 14 minutes.

The Golden State Warriors were led by Moses Moody, who scored a game-high 19 points. It's just the preseason, so a lot of players were able to see the floor for coach Steve Kerr to observe and tinker with his lineups.

Curry mentioned Jonathan Kuminga in his postgame press conference alongside Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler. Kuminga's stalemate with the Warriors delayed the team's offseason plans for more than two months.

Steph Curry confident about Warriors' chances in the West

Steph Curry confident about Warriors' chances in the West. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to ESPN's Malika Andrews on media day last week, Steph Curry was asked about competing in a stacked Western Conference in Year 17. Curry pointed to the Golden State Warriors' 23-8 record to end the regular season after acquiring Jimmy Butler.

"If you extrapolate that record out to a full season, that's going to get you homecourt advantage pretty safely," Curry said. "For us, we know when we're healthy and you're going toe-to-toe against anybody in the West that we feel like we have a really good chance. And hopefully, with some kind of rejuvenated energy around that identity, we don't have to really figure much out. It's just, can we put it all together again and do it for a whole year?"

The Warriors have four preseason games left before visiting the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 22 for the season opener.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
