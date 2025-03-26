"Giving me mini heart attacks": Damian Lillard’s ex Kay’la Lillard reacts as she treats their kids to playful outing

Damian Lillard's former wife, Kay'la Lillard, reacted to her kids' playful outing on her social media handle. On Wednesday, the Bucks star's ex shared three videos on her Instagram story of her kids playing in the courtyard.

"Giving me mini heart attacks😩😂🙏," Kay'la wrote in the caption.

Kay'La Lillard shares videos of her kids playing. (Credits: @kayla.lillard/Instagram)

In the first clip, Lillard's second son, Kalii Laheem Lillard, is seen riding a tricycle while soap bubbles float around him. The child is wearing a helmet while passionately riding his tricycle. In the second video, the Bucks star's oldest son, Damian Jr., is seen riding a kid-sized dirt bike with a helmet on his head.

Lastly, Damian Lillard's only daughter, Kali Emma Lee Lillard, is seen playing in front of a soap bubble machine. She is also blowing bubbles using a kit.

Damian and Kay'la met each other during their time at Weber State University. They dated for some time before getting married in 2021. However, the couple divorced in 2023. Soon after, Dame was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after spending most of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard's ex-wife Kay'la Lillard dropped a one-word reaction to JuJu Watkins' setback

Damian Lillard's ex-wife, Kay'la Lillard, was one of the many personalities who voiced her thoughts on USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins' injury. On Monday, Watkins was carried off the floor in the first quarter as her team faced Mississippi State in the Sweet 16.

After the incident, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Watkins had torn her ACL and would undergo surgery. It meant the Trojans' star was ruled out for the rest of the season.

ESPN's Instagram handle reported the news on their account, and Damian Lillard's ex-wife wrote a one-word reply to the post.

"Damn🙏🙏," Kay'la commented.

Kay'La Lillard shares her reaction to JuJu Watkins' devastating injury. (Credits: @kayla.lillard/Instagram)

Kay'la has not separated herself from basketball despite breaking off with her former husband.

Dame Time is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season. The nine-time All-Star had led his team to a 40-31 record alongside Giannis Antetokoumpo. However, he has been ruled out indefinitely due to a blood clot.

The Bucks are sitting on the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and if the season were to end today, they would have secured a playoff spot without needing to participate in the Play-In Tournament.

